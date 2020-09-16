ANTIGONISH: The start of “Local Women’s Voices for Peace” is fast approaching and more than 600 community leaders have already registered for the e-conference taking place September 21-24.

Coady Institute is pleased to host this event in collaboration with Nobel Women’s Initiative. Beginning on the International Day of Peace, the virtual conference is a partnership with local women leaders working in the areas of women’s rights, peace, and security around the globe.

The conference will explore the successes and challenges in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR1325) and its impacts on the lives of women and girls over the past 20 years through the shared experiences of local women in all corners of the world. Today, conference organizers are pleased to announce the e-conference’s schedule, which will offer a range of participatory sessions in a variety of regions, formats, and time zones.

Local Women’s Voices for Peace – 20 Years of 1325, a plenary session at 1 p.m. UTC (9 a.m. AST) Monday, September 21 will launch the event. Plenary sessions will take place at that same time the next three days and will focus on Strengthening Local Structures and Practices, Addressing Cultural Norms, and Where to Next with 1325 Locally?

Global sessions will take place at 3 p.m. UTC (11 a.m. AST) each day.

September 21: Addressing UNSC1325 and Responding to Sexual Gender Based Violence in the Covid-19 Era

September 22: Women’s Leadership in Conflict and Peacebuilding

September 23: The Role of Education in Supporting Women’s Peace and Security

September 24: Supporting Ourselves, Supporting Each Other

Various workshop (skill) sessions will be offered, including:

September 22: Conflict Resolution Practice

September 22: Amplify Your Voice – Answering Your Questions About Communicating Effectively

September 23: Influencing Policy Makers

September 24: How to Tell/Write Your Story Effectively

There will also be regional sessions taking place during the four-days of the conference in the following areas: Australia and Asia-Pacific; Southeast Asia; South Asia; Middle East and North Africa (offered in Arabic and English); East Africa; Southern Africa; West and Central Africa (one session offered in French and English); and Latin America and Caribbean (offered in Spanish and English).

A specific session for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit women in Canada will also take place.

“Local Women’s Voices for Peace” takes place 20 years after the passing of UNSCR1325. The resolution calls for the recognition of gendered experiences of women and girls in war, peace and reconstruction, and action for change. Conflict and strife continue to disrupt communities and impact women and girls disproportionally.

To reduce barriers for women’s inclusion, the conference is free to attend. In lieu of a registration fee, donations are gratefully accepted from those able to contribute; monies collected will support scholarships for women leaders to take part in women’s leadership programs at Coady Institute. Please go to: https://coady.stfx.ca/support/.

For more information about participating in the conference, please contact Coady Institute at: womenlead@stfx.ca. Registration is open at: coady.stfx.ca/local-womens-voices-for-peace now.