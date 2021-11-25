MULGRAVE: Two people were charged with cocaine trafficking after police searched a residence in the town last week.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Nov. 18, the RCMP said that the Inverness/Richmond County RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Mulgrave.

According an RCMP press release issued today, three people were detained, but police determined that one person was “not involved in the investigation,” and they were allowed to leave the home.

During the search, the RCMP said they found cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Ann Snow, 41, of Port Hastings, was arrested later in the day on charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, police said, noting she was released on conditions and is expected to be in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2022.

The RCMP said 44-year-old Brenton Lee MacKinnon of Mulgrave was arrested without incident on Tuesday on a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was also released on conditions and is scheduled to for an appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2022, they said.

The RCMP added that the investigation was assisted by the Antigonish RCMP SCEU and Port Hawkesbury RCMP.