Counting on housing count to foster more development

Hopefully a new survey being undertaken by the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition will be useful in making the case for more housing in the Strait area.

The coalition started in December 2018 after a group of citizens interested in housing came together following an October 2018 Community Think Tank – Housing Matters event. The coalition said it is comprised of residents and organizations that represent housing related issues including, community health and social service organizations and municipal representatives.

Its vision is inclusive, healthy, affordable, sustainable, and accessible housing is available in Strait Richmond communities, and do that, the coalition joined a team of partners working to learn more about and measure homelessness on Cape Breton and in the eastern mainland of Nova Scotia. It is working with the Mental Health and Addictions Health Promotion team with the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, Cape Breton University, and the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group on what it calls a Service Based Homelessness Count.

Coalition co-chair and Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter it is difficult getting “good statistical information” on homelessness and unstable housing specific to the region. While she and other members of the group have heard “many, many anecdotes” about people struggling to find housing, she said these numbers will come in handy when making their case to government.

Principle Investigator Lilla Roy and research Catherine Leviten-Reid, of Cape Breton University, are involved in the study.

The Richmond Warden said the study will have service providers report back to the group with statistical information on those they work with.

The coalition said the study will finish up at the end of the month, and they are hoping to have results in hand for analysis by January or February, Mombourquette said.

From there, Mombourquette said it will take the research team a couple of months to make the data more understandable.

Although they do not have a specific communications plan about the data, Mombourquette said they will be sharing the numbers when they submit their final report to funding partners.

Since 2015, the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group has provided guidance and oversight on a number of research projects and has engaged the community through workshops and presentations on homelessness and affordable housing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

This count is building on the work done during that time in the CBRM, the local coalition noted.

Mombourquette said this count was a “catalyst” for getting to the level where policy changes are discussed and investment decisions are made.

This study is different because it now includes the eastern region of Nova Scotia, as well as Cape Breton, the warden said. This time around, they have the experience from the CBU team to guide the process.

With housing and homeless a significant issue, resulting in federal and provincial strategies and programs, the timing of this project has never been more important, the coalition asserts.

Mombourquette noted there are public programs to tap into, and this information can be passed along to private developers, as she reasoned “there’s no one silver bullet” to fix the housing crisis in the region.

Thankfully some numbers are being put to the many, many stories of people unable to access housing, those struggling to stay in their current place of residence, and those who want to develop more housing, but need to make a financial case to investors or government.

And making this all the more urgent is that the federal and provincial governments have funds, programs, initiatives, and projects either in place, or on the way that are calling for submissions.

The will of the public and private sectors is there, there are plenty of communities around the Strait area that need and can accommodate more housing, and there is a group of committed residents and officials who are determined to make this happen.

All that is needed to perfect this scenario is hard data, and that is on the way. Once in hand, the footwork begins, but with a purpose and a realistic chance of success.