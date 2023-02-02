HALIFAX: Community groups were approved for provincial funding to purchase and install generators at facilities around the region.

According to a press release issued on Jan. 26 by the Department of Communities Culture Tourism and Heritage, they are providing $5.8 million to help 180 community organizations through the Community Generator Program so community centres can serve as gathering spaces during power outages.

“We want to make sure centres are ready to support their communities in times of need,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

In Richmond County: Acadiaville Community Centre in West Arichat, $20,808; Framboise Community Centre, $4,692; 79; L’Ardoise Parish Council/Community Centre, $35,040; Little Anse Samson’s Cove Social Action Centre, $22,032; 85; Louisdale Lions Club, $11,808; Riverdale Community Services Society in Lower River Inhabitants, $32,577; Rocky Bay Irish Club, $21,070; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat, $25,192; St. Peter’s and Area Lions Club, $40,912; St. Peter’s and District Volunteer Fire Department, $50,000; and D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society, $50,000.

In Antigonish town and county: Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, Appleseed Drive, $39,427; Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, Hope Drive in Sylvan Valley, $37,187; Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department, $42,458; Arisaig Parish Community Center, $50,000; Auld’s Cove Volunteer Fire Department, $42,270; Heatherton Development Culture and Wellness Association, $50,000; Lions Club of Antigonish, $19,720; Lochaber Community Development Association, $47,800; and Pomquet Fire and Emergency Services, $50,000.

In Inverness County: Blues Mills Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxillary, $50,000; Cape Breton Southwestern Food Bank Society in Port Hood, $15,364; Celtic Music Interpretative Centre Society in Judique, $50,000; Cranton Cross Road Community Centre in Margaree Centre, $43,257; Creignish Recreation Center, $42,405; Glendale Area Community Co-operative, $42,405; Inverness County Council of the Arts in Inverness, $42,405; Judique Community Centre Development Association, $47,607; Lake Ainslie Volunteer Fire Department, $50,000; Town of Port Hawkesbury, $50,000; Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department in River Denys, $50,000; West Bay Road and District Voluntary Fire Department, $50,000; West Mabou Development Association in West Mabou Harbour, $45,809; Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department, $7,176; and the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre Association, $50,000.

In Guysborough County: Canso Lions Club, $4,776; and Canso and Hazel Hill Volunteer Fire Department, $50,000.

The full list of 2022-23 recipients is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/inline/cgp-recipients-2022-23.pdf.

The province said it created the fund in September after Hurricane Fiona and increased it by $4 million in December to meet community demand.

Applications for the 2023-24 Community Generator Program are open now and close on Feb. 14 and the province added that guidelines for the 2023-24 program can be found at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future/community-generator-program.