Clair Rankin elected new ECRL board chair

MULGRAVE: Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) announced that Clair Rankin was elected as the new Library Board Chair at the Jan. 20 meeting.

According to a press release issued on Jan. 23 by the ECRL, Rankin brings a wealth of experience to the role having served on the board for 16 years. His other experiences in community work and volunteering activities will be useful to his new role as chair, said the ECRL.

“It’s an exciting time to be around ECRL,” said Rankin. “With a new library opening in Chéticamp, and a new library site in St. Peter’s being planned, the presence of enhanced library services in these locations, along with the other eight library branches spread throughout Richmond, Inverness, and Guysborough counties, means ECRL is growing.”

Rankin also mentioned the new Same Page service that allows library users to borrow a book from almost every other public library in Nova Scotia. “Finally, I have to give an enormous thank you to Shirley McNamara who helped guide ECRL as a board member for 30 years and chair for the past six years,” said Rankin. “Shirley sets a high standard of participation on any board she is on, and ECRL definitely benefited from her attention.”

The ECRL can be found on social media at: facebook.com/ECRLibrary and at: twitter.com/ecrlibrary.