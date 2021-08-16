ANTIGONISH: The StFX University community vaccine clinic, located in the Mackay Room of the Bloomfield Centre has officially closed its doors on August 12.

Last week all of Nova Scotia’s community vaccine clinics were offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over the age of 12 during drop-in appointments to encourage Nova Scotians who are not yet fully vaccinated to get either their first or second dose.

Most of the province’s large-scale community vaccine clinics remained open until August 13, including the only island-based location at Cape Breton University, with the exception of the IWK Community Vaccine Clinic (open until Aug. 27) and the Dartmouth General drive-thru vaccine clinic (open until Aug. 21).

Vaccines will continue to be made available through local participating pharmacies after community clinics wrap up providing shots in the arm.

“It’s important to remember that it takes a full two weeks for the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve its full effect,” a release from the Nova Scotia Health Authority read. “To achieve population immunity by the end of summer, eligible Nova Scotians who are not yet fully vaccinated need to act now.”

According to the release, as of August 10, 67.1 per cent of all Nova Scotians have received two doses of vaccine; 76.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

Anyone who has a second-dose appointment booked after Aug. 13, at the StFX University clinic or any of the community vaccine clinics, need to reschedule thier appointment into a pharmacy clinic.

Any appointments that are not rescheduled will automatically be canceled by the province.