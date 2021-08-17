Port Hood woman arrested for assault

COLINDALE: The RCMP charged a woman for assaulting a road safety flag person on Little Mabou Road in Colindale.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday morning, Inverness County District RCMP received a complaint of an assault in a construction zone.

“Police learned that a safety flag person had been conducting traffic control when a woman approached her and voiced her opinion about how the road work wasn’t being completed properly,” according to an RCMP press release. “When the flag person advised the woman to contact the proper government department to voice her concerns, the woman became irate and assaulted the flag person.”

A short time later, police said they arrested a 63-year-old woman from Port Hood, without incident. The woman has been released on conditions and is facing one charge of assault, the RCMP said, adding that she will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.