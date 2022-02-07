POINT TUPPER: The owners, union, former employees, and residents are remembering the 40th anniversary of the explosion at the mill which claimed five lives and injured seven.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 8, 1982, a steam-plant evaporator at the pulp and paper mill, owned at the time by Nova Scotia Forest Industries (NSFI), was being prepared for a chemical wash when an explosion in the plant’s nitric acid storage tank ripped through the building and filled the plant with deadly fumes.

The blast immediately took the lives of two NSFI employees, while three others would later succumb from respiratory and chemical-burn injuries. Another seven workers suffered serious injuries from the explosion and its aftermath.

Although he was not working that day, Power Engineer Technologist John Dan “Smoky” MacNeil of Creignish told The Reporter about a meeting days before the blast that discussed the potential for an accident.

“It wasn’t a formal meeting. A supervisor and a few guys got together. I was told there was going to be an operator on the batch, and they were planning to do an acid wash, and it was going to be on the run, not the plant shutdown. I was water treatment operator at the time,” he recalled. “The experience I had, and of course, what I was told by people in the plant, that if you mix that (liquid) and acid together, we had an explosion in the past, and I said, ‘guys we’re blowing the place up if we’re going to try to do that.’ I told a couple of guys that were working that day that were putting the barrels of acid in, ‘if you guys are involved in that, just tell them you’re going home, that you want no part of that.’”

Retired mill administrator Roddie MacDonald, told The Reporter in 2012 that he was meeting with his colleagues to discuss construction plans for the steam plant’s third power boiler when “we heard a loud bang,” drawing everyone to the window facing the disastrous event.

“All that we saw at that time was a large yellow cloud coming out of the steam plant, and the wind was carrying it south of the steam plant,” MacDonald recalled. “When I saw the yellow cloud, I told my colleagues, ‘This is serious,’ because I had witnessed it before (in the late 1960s), and they were very surprised that I had witnessed this before.”

Interviewed in 1982 shortly after the accident by The Reporter, the plant’s general manager, Ralph Keefe, confirmed that concrete from the nitric acid storage tank “was blown across the yard just like a missile,” sailing a distance of 100 to 200-feet before it blasted through the wall of the NSFI maintenance building and struck two employees working inside.

MacNeil recounted receiving a call from someone he knew who worked at the Heavy Water Plant in Point Tupper that there was an explosion at the mill.

“I actually got weak, I just had to sit. I remember sitting down and thinking, ‘okay there’s somebody hurt here, this is not good,’” he recounted. “I remember trying to gather myself together and I told my wife, ‘I’m going over to see if I can help out.’”

The day after the explosion, MacNeil was part of the start-up crew. When he arrived at the mill, he recalled that “emotions were running high.”

“Things were said, probably, that shouldn’t have been said to each other. There were heated arguments going on,” he recounted. “Anyway, we got together, and we got the plant. We first had to check the plant out, there was a lot of pipe, damage, and chemicals everywhere. Sections of the plant were in darkness.”

File photos

The 1982 explosion at the Point Tupper mill took the lives of two NSFI employees, while three others would later succumb to respiratory and chemical-burn injuries. Another seven workers suffered serious injuries.

Iron worker Hugh Arnold Campbell, 29, of Brook Village and welder James Charles Mason, 48, a father of five from Ashdale, Antigonish County, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other NSFI employees – Malcolm Fancy, Mike MacNeil, Ray Britten, and Ian Duncan – were sent to the burn unit at New Glasgow’s Aberdeen Hospital to deal with chemical burns on their faces.

Another six workers – steam plant foreman Tom Hardiman, Jr., Claude Roach, Alfred Richard, Patrick King, Paul St. Pierre, and Glen Sampson – were taken to the Strait-Richmond Hospital in Evanston, having inhaled fumes from the explosion.

While King, St. Pierre, and Sampson were casually playing cards after their initial hospital examination, their situation quickly deteriorated and the trio was transported to the Halifax Infirmary later that afternoon.

The Strait area would soon bid a sad farewell to all three – King, 37, a father of four from Evanston, St. Pierre, 43, a father of three from Port Hawkesbury, and Louisdale native Sampson, 20, one of 15 Canso Regional Vocational School (CRVS) students taking work training at NSFI that week.

“I knew all the fellows and it was tough going,” MacNeil said, fighting back tears. “These were top quality men. When Feb. 8 rolls around, I think of them all, I think of their families and what they went through and what they lost, and how this terrible accident happened.”

The news hit close to home for a journalist covering the story for The Reporter, Paul Davis, as his wife was King’s niece and his father-in-law Francis Cogswell was also injured in the blast.

“He suffered a great deal from sinus damage, and he lost some of his sense of smell and taste,” Davis recalled of Cogswell back in 2012. “But he lived.”

According to Davis’ account of a subsequent Nova Scotia Labour Department investigation of the explosion, metallurgists who examined the remains of the acid tank said that they could find no evidence of metal fatigue or defective welded seams. No action was taken against NSFI in the aftermath of this probe.

While the remaining injured employees were released from their respective hospitals and pronounced “stable and out of danger,” decades after the explosion, those who encountered the situation still recall it, partly because of the mill’s reputation as a safe workspace.

“It was pretty devastating, since the mill was always a reasonably safe place to work,” MacDonald pointed out. “The union and the company always worked together with respect to making sure that it was a safe place to work.”

The Reporter just started up in Port Hawkesbury not long before the tragic accident took place 40 years ago in nearby Point Tupper.

MacNeil agreed that the mill had a good safety record before and after the explosion, but as a result, new safety rules and procedures were put in place, with help of the union local.

“Under the act, or laws that are in place, those things came because people lost their lives, blood was shed,” he stated. “We have more things in place today to prevent all that. Those guys didn’t die in vain. A lot of changes took place.”

After spending 40 years at the mill, MacNeil said it was a great place to work, and the union local was very supportive.

“I made a lot of good friends, worked with a lot of good people, and I’d work with them all again if I had the opportunity. Just a great bunch of fellows. Yes, we had different opinions, of course we did,” he noted. “We had a lot of good people within Local 972 that would take any issue on and stand up for the people in there. If there was a wrong, we’d try to correct it, and sit down with the company and get it worked out, especially around health and safety.”

Like many others around the region, every year around this time, MacNeil added that familiar feelings always return.

“It’s been tough going. Every time we get into February and the eighth, we always go back to ’82, and where we’re at, and of course, thinking about the people that were involved,” he added. “I think of the people that lost their lives, and I think of the families involved.”

In memory of Charles Mason, Arnold Campbell, Patrick King, Paul St. Pierre, and Glen Sampson

By: Steve MacIntyre

It was just another typical day,

Like so many others I guess you could say.

Arnold told Charles who was standing there,

“I have a joke I’d like to share.”

Charles said, “Sure I’d love to hear it,”

Because he’d always admired Arnold’s wit.

With no way of knowing what was coming their way,

They laughed at what Arnold had to say.

Pandemonium was on the ground,

Smoke and debris was all around.

Confusion had gripped everyone there,

In the distance was heard a siren’s blare.

The hospital braced for the casualties,

As family members dropped to their knees.

Three others would die by the end of the night,

They gave it their all but they lost the fight.

Pat King and Paul St. Pierre,

Knew their hours were numbered there.

And a student by the name of Glen,

Wouldn’t be going home again.

Good men like these are hard to find,

And today all five are on my mind.

The families still mourn and they always will,

Though it’s been 40 years since their world stood still.