Trip through Isle Madame

At the intersection of Lochside and Grandique Roads was the house of Daniel Forest and his wife Flora (MacDonald). They were married in Port Hawkesbury in 1901 and there had nine children: Margaret 1902-1988 (she was the teacher in Lochside in 1924); Catherine 1903; Catherine Rose, 1905; Jeanne 1905; Florence 1906; Jack 1911 (married Muriel Boudreau); Daniel 1914; Emily Leah 1917; and Emily Leah 1920.

A short distance from the crossroads on the left (north), was the property of Henry William Parker (1876-1950) who married Elizabeth Lelacheur (1928-1983). They adopted Stanley Wilson and he died in Sydney in 2002 at the age of 94.

Ensuing occupants of the property were George Stubbs, Norman Samson, and “California” Joe Boudreau. The house no longer stands.

Across the road on the lake lived Reggie Shaw (1907-1981) and his wife Doris (Dolly) Hake (1919-1973). They had a son, John, (1938-1995).

James R. Shaw, born in 1877, froze to death at his doorway in 1953. Mr. Shaw was married twice to the same woman – in 1917 in St John’s Anglican Church and in 1933 in Notre Dame de l’Assomption Church. This woman was Alfreda Lesley. The old home was later in the possession of Len and Kay Gillis and is now being lovingly restored by Joel Bowen.

Just to the east of James and Alfreda was Clyde Shaw who married Emmeline Wilson in 1902 and their children were: Mary Agnes, 1909-2003; Elmore, 1903-1979; Hilda, 1910; Alec; and George. Clyde Shaw died in 1949 and Emmeline in 1968 at the age of 87.

Next was Harry Gordon Shaw, born in 1896. In 1930 he married Joanna Kehoe in D’Escousse (she was born in 1906). The children were: Norma, 1935; Deneys Malcolm (Dougie), 1934; and Gordon, 1931. Harry died in 1967 and his wife in 1979.

James Forest was next. This house was passed on to James’ daughter who married Albert Dort. It was demolished in the second half of the 20th century.

Then there was Raymond DeRoach’s place which was renovated by the DeBaie family.

Next to him was William David Bowen who married Alexina DeRoach in 1924. They had a son, Alfred.

From Lochside, we make our way to Pondville South beginning at the top of Larry’s Hill. There were fewer than a dozen homes in this tiny community in 1935. On the north side of the road there were only two homes. Tom Allen was married to Henrietta Samson, and they had two children, Jeffrey and Alfred.

The only other dwelling on this side of the road was that of Leonie (Leon) Marchand. He married in 1927.

On the other side of the road was Ernest Bonin (died 1965) who married Elizabeth Fougere (1897-1986) in 1919. Their children were: James; Alcide; Dorothy Delia; Joseph Everett; Irene; Gustave; Clarence; Beatrice; Alexander; Delore; Mary Ann (died 1931); and Mary Ann (died 1934).

Another house on that side of the road belonged to Joe Luce who married Anne Poirier in 1932 and there were eight children: Theresa; Marie Gertrude; Melita; Edmund; Christine; Cletus; Gladys; and Ann.

Also on that side of the road was Raymond Briand who married Sadie Luce in 1923 and their children were: Joseph; Leonard (Lenus); Amelia; Theresa; and Hewidge (who married Leo Boudreau).

The other home on that side was that of Raymond Marchand (1902-1977), who married Laura Marchand (1905-2003) in 1937.

Continuing on that side was the property of Jeffrey Boudreau (1878-1970) who married Annie Marchand (1875-1969) in 1902, and they had nine offspring: Pierre; Marie; Claire; Leo; Catherine; Florence (who married Jack Forest); Freddie; Amedee; and Gerald.

Continuing on that side, we come to Desire Marchand (1852-1926). He married Marie Jane Boudreau (1864-1939) in 1885 and they had 11 children: Alvina; Daniel; William (Willard); Ann; Emma Jane; Evangeline; Joseph F.; Emma Ann; Joseph William; and Laura, Ann.

The final home on that side of the road belonged to Arthur Briand (1888-1963) who married Bridgett Ann Meunier (1890-1975) in West Arichat in 1912. Joseph Amos (1912-2000) was their only child.