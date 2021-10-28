Construction on Mulgrave bridge scheduled for spring

MULGRAVE: Discussions surrounding Wyldes Bridge was once again a topic of interest during the town’s regular council meeting on Oct. 18.

During a public question period, members of the gallery asked about the status of the schedule of construction for Mulgrave’s Main Street bridge.

Originally scheduled for construction right about now, it is still currently being serviced by a temporary Bailey bridge.

Ron Chisholm, the town’s mayor, advised despite the tender for construction was yet to be posted, he is expecting it to be issued sometime this fall, which would allow for construction to occur in the spring of 2022.

During the town’s earlier council meeting on Oct. 4, it was stated by Deputy Mayor Tanya Snow-Keeling there was a “kerfuffle” with the tender that went out, and CAO David Gray advised the project was being deferred until next year.