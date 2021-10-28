GUYSBOROUGH: The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says he remains very optimistic about Maritime Launch Solutions’ (MLS) proposed spaceport project for Canso.

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 20, Vernon Pitts told reporters MLS seem to be making some headway.

While the company hosted industry and business partners for an information session in Guysborough on Oct. 6 providing an update to the community on the progress made to date, just under 95 protestors were on hand at different times throughout the day with Action Against Canso Spaceport shouting and holding signs outside in opposition of the project.

“In regards to the open houses; it doesn’t matter what country or province you’re in, there’s going to be people in favour of various projects and there’s going to be people against various projects,” Pitts said. “We as a municipal unit, we have to look at both ends of the spectrum and going forward, we have to rely on the province, first and foremost.”

The warden said public sentiment will guide the municipality’s position on the project.

“We have to put our trust in them and hopefully they’re using the best (people) they can obtain,” Pitts said. “If a majority of the residents are in favour of the project, I would say most certainly, MODG would be supporting that project. But if a majority of the residents are opposed to a project, we’re certainly going to be involved in that too and likely on the opposition.”

He said he thinks it’s great there are people on both sides of the project.

“But if you’re opposed to it, fine, I’ll support you 100 per cent, but be opposed to it for the right reasons,” Pitts said. “Not because (someone) with no background in science or physics read it on the Internet or seen it on YouTube.”