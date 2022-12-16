Conserving coastal areas, freshwater wetlands and diverse forests in Atlantic Canada has global impact.

Last week, governments, scientists and conservation experts gathered in Montreal for a global summit on nature, called COP15: The UN Biodiversity Conference. There, they set a course to end nature loss around the world and create a nature-positive future. But what does that really mean for us, here in Atlantic Canada?

Consider our vulnerable coastal areas, freshwater wetlands and diverse forests, which provide critical habitat for species at risk throughout Atlantic Canada. By conserving land and water, we can ensure that wildlife habitats are protected, our environment is healthy and people can connect with nature for their wellbeing.

But these places are under increasing pressure by development, overuse and climate change.

And yet these diverse ecosystems support so much life. They help feed us, by nurturing pollinators. They quench our thirst, by filtering our communities’ drinking water with their roots. And they protect us, by storing vast amounts of carbon, retaining water during spring melts and heavy rainfall events, and absorbing the energy of damaging storms along our coasts.

Our wellbeing is intimately tied to the health of the natural world around us. And we’re at a point now where nature’s health is ailing.

Over the last half-century, bird, wildlife and pollinator populations have declined due to habitat loss and other factors. When these species disappear and lose their range, our natural world is weakened and with it our natural defences against climate change are weakened as well.

But we can reverse these trends. In fact, we’re well underway.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), the country’s largest national land conservation organization, has been actively working to protect and care for Atlantic Canada’s natural areas since 1971.

The forests and wetlands of the Chignecto Isthmus, a narrow stretch of land that connects New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, provides a crucial wildlife corridor for iconic species such as lynx and moose to graze, breed and travel between the two provinces. Species at risk that rely on this area include Canada warbler, rusty blackbird and wood thrush. NCC has partnered with several conservation organizations, provincial governments and Mi’kmaq First Nations to develop and implement a conservation plan that will help protect species at risk and encourage broader biodiversity.

There’s no doubt we need to do more, faster, to protect these places and the plants and animals that give them life. That’s why NCC has ambitious conservation targets: to double its impact and support Canada toward its goal to conserve 30 per cent of our country’s lands and waters by 2030. Of course, it will take a whole-of-society approach to achieve these critical outcomes. That’s why NCC is bringing together communities, non-profits, governments and corporations to accelerate nature protection in places like:

In the southwestern part of the province, NCC works with conservation partners by protecting Wabanaki (Acadian) forests, freshwater wetlands, rivers and lakes within the Southwest Nova UNESCO Biosphere Reserve; one of only 18 such reserves in Canada. This area is vital habitat for the province’s endangered mainland moose and other species at risk, including eastern painted turtle, olive-sided flycatcher and chimney swift.

Along the Gulf of St. Lawrence, on the northeastern side of the province, NCC works with several conservation partners to protect important bird areas and sensitive coastal habitat: saltmarshes, bogs, beaches and dunes.

Endangered piping plovers nest on NCC’s coastal nature reserves at Miscou Island, Pokemouche Bay, Escuminac, Richibucto Dunes and the Tabusintac Estuary. These protected sites also protect other rare and at-risk species, like the native Gulf of St. Lawrence aster, and these coastal habitats act as natural buffers to protect nearby communities from storm surges and rising sea levels.

NCC is working toward doubling the size of this natural area along the Salmonier River and within the Avalon Forest Ecoregion. Species at risk that thrive here include red crossbill, olive-sided flycatcher, boreal felt lichen and blue felt lichen. Atlantic salmon, provincially endangered bat species and woodland caribou are also prevalent in this region.

Together with conservation partners, NCC has protected this important wildlife corridor, which consists of intact salt marsh, freshwater wetland and Wabanaki (Acadian) forest near North Enmore. The Percival River area is vitally important for a variety of migratory waterfowl, shorebirds and seabirds. A variety of unusual fungi, lichens, ferns and wildflowers flourish in the forests around the Percival River, including Canada warbler, a species at risk.

Since 1971, NCC has worked with partners and a network of dedicated volunteers to conserve and care for more than 36,846 hectares of priority natural areas throughout Atlantic Canada.

I’m proud to know my NCC colleagues attending COP15 will be able to share the news of our conservation successes on the international stage. And while the world works to figure out a plan to halt global nature loss, I’m confident in our homegrown ability to act now in Atlantic Canada.

Kelly Cain

Regional Vice President

Nature Conservancy of Canada