Home Community Olde Fashioned Christmas in Mulgrave Community Olde Fashioned Christmas in Mulgrave By Mary Hankey - December 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Charlie had a serious discussion with Santa about his Christmas wish list, during the Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Parts Connection float for the Christmas parade in Mulgrave was popular with children and adults alike who lined the streets. Before heading back to the North Pole for last minute preparations, Santa Claus made a popular appearance for the Christmas Parade in Mulgrave. In addition to their own float, Monastery Towing also showcased Winter Wanderers Snowmobile and ATV Club’s entry in the Mulgrave Christmas Parade. Mrs. Claus kept the children enthralled with her reading of The Night Before Christmas during the Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities at the Mulgrave Heritage Centre. The East Coast Credit Union sponsored this bright and creative float for the Christmas Parade that was held in Mulgrave on Dec. 11.