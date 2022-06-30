Cornelia & Billy and Robert Bouchard

Cape Breton is rich in musical talent. Names such as Lee Cremo and Natalie MacMaster come quickly to mind, but not to be forgotten from tiny Richmond County, and even tinier Isle Madame, are international performers and award winners Robert Bouchard, and the husband and wife duo of Cornelia & Billy.

When Robert Bouchard was just a lad, his favourite performance venue was up in an old silver oak tree in his yard. The lady who lived across the street was Mrs. Power who would reward him when he entertained her from his perch in the tree.

When Bouchard was 13 years old, he and his friend, Conrad Boucher, auditioned for a home and school fundraising concert. Local residents Lorna George and Harold LeBrun encouraged the youthful talent and arranged for an appearance on a popular television show out of Sydney called T.R. Ranch.

Fast forward to 1995 when Bouchard was recognized for 25 years of performing professionally, when on Sept. 3 friends and relatives gathered to pay tribute to the musician who had achieved success on an international stage. Ivan Melanson, president of the Cape Breton Music Association, presented a plaque to Bouchard to honour his milestone 25th anniversary.

Bouchard’s four albums: She’s My Lady, Just Enough Love, A Tribute to Audie Murphy, and the Irish Country Side of Robert Bouchard have received play across North America and Europe.

In 2008, courtesy of the Lennox Passage Yacht Club, a special tribute was paid to Bouchard’s 40 years as an entertainer.

In 2014 Bouchard was inducted into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at the Glengarry Hotel in Truro and marked a 45-year career and a body of work that included appearances on the long-running Tommy Hunter Show, as well as the Ian Tyson-hosted Sun Country.

Bouchard’s talent took him to Nashville where he was able to hone his writing skills. While there he opened for such country music legends as The Gatlin Brothers, Gene Watson, and Earl Thomas Conley. An American Music Award is testimony to Robert’s recognition in the country music world.

Robert Bouchard

Arichat native Cornelia Boucher began singing professionally in 1969. A year later, she was Nova Scotia’s sole entry in the Miss Canada Pageant and co-winner of the pageant’s talent award. She was also the winner of the Canadian and North American College Music Championship in the pop category. Her first album, Cornelia, was produced in French and English.

Boucher and Billy MacLeod met in high school in Arichat and by 1972 were singing together and gaining popularity. Their first album was Take Me Home which preceded their cross-country tour. In the early 1980s, they released their second album, Here’s to John Willie to celebrate the birth of their son, and from there, they embarked on a prolific musical career.

They released five albums and 45 recordings as they travelled the globe making stops in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Ecuador, Africa, Mexico, Japan, and the United States.

Winning the DuMaurier Search for Stars Contest in the Country category, along with appearances on the Tommy Hunter Show, MacLean at Large, and Sun Country made for a busy and eventful 1982.

At the 2010 East Coast Music Awards, Cornelia & Bill were recognized for their 25-year contribution to the music industry as recipients of the Stompin’ Tom Award.