The Strait area recently bid farewell to two people who were strong advocates of their communities, and the Acadian culture.

On June 14, Louise Marchand of Petit de Grat – a tireless advocate for Acadian culture, language, and education, who also served as the president of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) – passed away at the age of 72.

In a statement, the CSAP expressed “great sadness” over news of Marchand’s death. The board noted that she joined them in 2011, and from 2019 to 2020 served as chair.

The CSAP thanked Marchand for her “dedication to the development of Acadian and French-speaking culture, as well as for the French language.”

Jeanalle d’Entremont, the vice-chair of the CSAP, worked closely with Marchand and called her passing a loss for the Acadian community locally and around the province.

Noting how they became friends in their time on the CSAP board, d’Entremont told The Reporter that, “L’Acadie has lost a great ambassador. She was in a class of her own. She knew what she wanted and she worked for it. She was a woman of action. She was never self-serving; she had strong convictions and worked for the Acadian community throughout the province.”

After attending Marchand’s funeral on June 20, d’Entremont noted there were people in attendance from around the province.

Calling her “one of a kind,” as well as “empathetic” and “strong in her convictions,” d’Entremont recalled how Marchand championed the cause of children with learning challenges

A graduate of StFX University, Marchand was a career educator. She started in 1972 at Isle Madame District High, then was named vice principal and later principal of Petit de Grat Elementary School, “where thousands of students passed through her classroom doors,” her obituary stated.

Noting how Marchand saw the potential in each of her students, her obituary noted how she continued to educate even after her retirement in 2006.

Marchand’s obituary noted that access to a quality education in French was her “great passion,” as she was one of the community leaders who succeeded in bringing French programming to Petit de Grat. Her obituary also noted how Marchand helped preserve the language and culture as a local volunteer.

Former Richmond MLA Michel Samson, also a native of Petit de Grat, was a student of Marchand’s in Grade 11 at Isle Madame District High.

The former provincial cabinet minister called Marchand “an ardent supporter and defender of the Acadian culture, the Acadian language, education rights, cultural rights” who didn’t hesitate to fight when she had to, but also brought a “reasoned approach” to many situations, including the CSAP’s push for a new provincial act for the board.

Samson also worked closely with Marchand, who was part of a group of families which successfully lobbied his government for full-time access to the dialysis unit at Strait-Richmond Hospital.

But not just because her late husband required the service, the former Richmond MLA said Marchand also wanted to make sure the unit would stay at the Evanston hospital to serve others for years to come.

Louise Marchand

Before Marchand’s passing, long-time National Hockey League goal judge Alfred Samson died at the age of 83 in Lachine, Quebec.

Born in Louisdale on Aug. 8, 1938, his obituary notes that Samson worked at the Louisdale Co-op store to support his widowed mother and siblings after losing his father in 1950.

After completing Grade 11 at Stella Maris School in River Bourgeois, Samson moved to Ottawa with his uncle Frank Samson at the age of 16, his obituary states.

Before long, Samson’s skills with numbers led him to become an accountant and negotiator for companies such as Permacon, Archivex, Iron Mountain, and Redirack, according to his obituary.

After joining the Elmsdale Tennis Club in Ottawa, Marchand said Samson became president, then taught and coached kids in the sport.

Samson began his work with the NHL in 1973, his obituary notes, starting as a delivery man for the Montreal Canadiens, then he became a goal judge, as well as a penalty time keeper and supervisor of off-ice officials.

Louisdale resident Jim Marchand, a long-time friend of Samson’s said “he did nothing but give.”

Samson’s obituary states that his greatest pleasure was to meet groups of hockey fans and give them tours of the Montreal Forum, then later the Bell Centre. During this time, his obituary states that Samson “rubbed shoulders with the most famous players and officials of the NHL, who always and still referred to him as ‘Monsieur Samson.’”

Marchand said his friend “treated hundreds of people” to free tickets, tours of the Forum and Bell Centre, and even a chance to meet some of the players.

Calling him “an amazing man,” Marchand said Samson “was a giver.”

According to his obituary, Samson loved everything Acadian, which included his involvement with La federation acadienne de Quebec. Noting how he “was present and representing his beloved Acadian culture,” Samson was known to drive 45 minutes to deliver one Acadian flag, or sit with fellow volunteers in kiosks selling Acadian paraphernalia.

Samson attended French and Acadian concerts and sat with amazing performers such as Angele Arsenault, Edith Butler, and Viola Leger who was known as “La Sagouine.”

Noting how Samson was proud of his Acadian heritage, Marchand recounted how Samson researched his family tree, then made a trip to Saint-Gatien-des-Bois, France, the village from where his ancestors left for Port Royal in the 1600s.

On June 11, 2017, Samson was celebrated at the St. Louis Parish Hall in Louisdale with an event that stretched over several hours, including a roast from family and friends, musical performances, comedy sketches, and a catered meal.

During the event, Samson served a 10-minute misconduct in a special penalty box designed by event organizers to allow people to make pledges to worthy charities.

Described as “a great advocate for those who struggle with challenges,” his obituary described how Samson supported the Louisdale Community Homes, the Regional Occupational Centre, and Ronald MacDonald House in Montreal.

Samson’s siblings Mary Rose, Irene, and Paul were part of the ROC Centre in Port Hawkesbury and in a Facebook post, the ROC Society called Samson “our long-time friend,” noting his appreciation of the ROC “was well known.”

ROC Society Executive Director Diana Poirier recalled how Samson was “a great supporter” who would visit them whenever he travelled to Cape Breton, even after his siblings left.

The proceeds from Samson’s book Justice of the Crease will go to the ROC Society, Poirier said, noting there are plans to do a book launch in September.

According to his obituary, a celebration of life for Samson and his brother Paul will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church in Louisdale.

These two giants from Richmond County were tireless promoters of the Acadian culture and consistent supporters of local organizations. They will be hard to replace.

Marchand and Samson will be hard to forget too for their passion, their wisdom, their kindness, and their spirit.

Their lives provided great examples for others, and hopefully they have instilled an inspiration in others to continue their legacies.