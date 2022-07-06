ARICHAT: Although council was unable to fund half, it did approve $3,000 for a church roof replacement project.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on June 27, council reviewed a recommendation from the committee of the whole session for a grant request from St. Joseph’s Church in Petit de Grat.

After Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson declared a conflict and temporarily left the meeting, council was asked to provide $1,500 from District 1 and $1,500 from District 2.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said council has received correspondence and emails from parish board members detailing the request was not an infrastructure request, but a Type 4 Regional Health General Grant Fund request.

“That request doesn’t have any talk of ownership of the land for the building so the board members just brought to our attention that although the (Antigonish) diocese does own the land, they don’t invest in this property, the parishioners do,” he told council. “They have also pointed out to us there’s an agreement in place where, if the property was sold, the sale value of that property does go back to the community, the parishioners.”

Noting that concerns were expressed about funding a new roof given ownership of the church property, Samson said there is an agreement in place.

“If we invested in this roof project, then what would stop the diocese from selling the church with a brand new roof? This agreement that they have in place states that if the new roof adds to the resale value of the property, then they’re going to get their money back on that value because the money goes back to the parishioners in the community.”

With only two Catholic churches remaining on Isle Madame, Samson hoped council could provide $5,000 in funding, which would be half of the $10,000 project.

“Now that we have this information, going back on our attempt to get halfway, I would hope that we can look at $2,000 from the regional fund to go along with what’s already put on the table,” he stated.

District 2 Michael Diggdon said he voted for the $3,000 to make sure the parish received some money from the municipality, but he agrees with Samson

“It serves the whole island, as a whole, and if we can’t back a church then I find it very difficult for other things that we do back year-round,” he said. “I would be very interested in supporting, or moving to at least meeting them halfway of their request.”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson did not want to change their allotment due to dwindling grant funds.

“I don’t think I’d be comfortable with changing anything at this point in time,” he replied. “I’m also keeping in mind where we’re at with our funding in general; that we’re well over halfway through the main amount.”

Given that she agrees with the District 5 Councillor and the deputy warden was unable to vote on the matter, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the amended motion to increase their contribution would not be approved by a vote of council.

“I’m comfortable with where we landed on this as well,” she told council. “As much as I appreciate the points made, I do recognize that we also have limited resources and I think we’re going to get lots more applications coming through the doors.”