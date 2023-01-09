ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Councillors in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish support an application to build numerous multi-unit dwellings on a property in Monastery.

Nobody spoke in favour or against the project during the public hearing that occurred before the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Municipal Council on Dec. 13.

Kristen Knudskov, a planner with Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC), highlighted an application the commission received from AA Harbour Enterprises to re-zone two parcels of land on Highway 4 in Monastery to allow for multi-unit, residential development.

“These two parcels are located between the 104-interchange as well as the intersection with Highway 16,” Knudskov said. “The properties do directly abut the East Antigonish Education Centre and is in close proximity to the volunteer fire department, as well as Petro Canada and Robins.”

The lots are currently designated rural settlement, and she advised they’re also zoned RS-1 with existing apartment buildings located on each lot.

“In terms of residential development, what’s currently permitted is a maximum of two four-unit dwellings,” Knudskov said. “So therefore, the applicant is asking that council consider re-zoning to residential multi-unit RS-2 to enable their development.”

The proposal, is planning to construct a 12-14 unit apartment building on the smaller of the two lots, followed by potentially constructing a second 12-14 unit apartment building on the larger lot.

An alternative concept AA Harbour Enterprises suggested was, on the larger lot, to potentially develop a series of single, detached two-unit dwellings, or tiny homes, or even potentially row houses.

“Eastern Antigonish Planning Strategy has two policies that council needs to consider, the first enables council to re-zone RS-1 areas to RS-2, provided it meets a list of criteria,” Knudskov said. “Whether the development is compatible with adjacent residential uses with respect to scale, mass and use, whether there would be any major traffic problems, and the final one deals with servicing.”

Addressing council by phone, Councillor Gary Mattie told council he fully supports the project as he’s spoken to over 40 residents who are interested in moving into these developments.

Council unanimously passed the motion to change the parcels of land from RS-1 to RS-2.