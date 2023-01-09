ANTIGONISH: The town is taking an additional step to close the gap on being the first net-zero community in Canada.

Providing a brief overview on the projects completed to date in the town’s pursuit of net-zero, Lise Roy, Antigonish’s Strategic Initiatives Coordinator, highlighted the Ellershouse Wind Farm; clean, wholesale imports; Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations; the community solar garden; and programs assisting in the purchase of heat pumps.

“One of the next steps in our pursuit of net-zero is de-carbonizing the heating sector, so we’re looking at replacing the 100-plus-year-old central heating plant at StFX with a district energy system,” Roy told council. “Other possible fossil fuel-burning facilities that could link up would be St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, the three schools, the arena, the Market Square Mall, and the downtown core.”

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 19, Roy advised it was in Sept. 2020 that Antigonish pledged to be the first net-zero community in Canada.

She indicated following that assertion, in the winter of 2021, Antigonish was told the sub-station consolidation wouldn’t qualify for funding and the Department of Energy and Mines asked that more options be considered. However, in November, things changed when the Department of Environment and Climate Change released the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund.

“And that is the submission I’m looking for approval tonight,” she said. “The project seeks to slow the rate of climate change by avoiding and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, or removing carbon from the atmosphere.”

The total funding request for the feasibility study is $500,000, and through the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund, the town is eligible for 70 per cent of coverage, which would be $350,000.

In a second application, Roy suggested the town would be looking for funding through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Green Municipal Fund.

“The funds are stackable, so what we would be looking for is 100 per cent, covering the cost of the feasibility study,” she said. “In order to submit the application to Infrastructure Canada, they want a feasibility study submitted with the application.”

Councillor Mary Farrell made the motion, noting this is an exciting opportunity for the town.

While both Mayor Laurie Boucher and Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier were not present during the meeting, due to prior personal commitment, the motion passed unanimously.