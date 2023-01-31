ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council wants to know much it will cost to expand the Babin’s Hill look-off in West Arichat.

During the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 23 in Arichat, councillors approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole to refer estimates for work at the site to budget deliberations.

In reading from the motion, Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said the intent of the project is to expand the look-off by 40 metres west on Highway 206.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality wants a more concrete estimate.

“What we are looking at is trying to make that look-off a little bit more accessible, maybe a little safer, a little bit more room for folks who want to pull off and enjoy that spectacular view,” she stated. “We do have municipal property there right now but we also recognize there’s some geographical challenges with the drop-off, and trees, and you name it.”

Mombourquette said staff has been investigating the most accurate cost to conduct this work.

While they are under financial constraints, the warden said the municipality would like to do some work there soon.

“We want to do sizable chunks that we can manage,” she said. “That’s the whole purpose of this planning exercise is to make sure that we’re not creating a grandiose plan that we don’t the financial resources to support.”

A major aim of the project to create more space, Mombourquette added.

“Parking is definitely a big issue there,” she added. “It’s gorgeous; it’s a beautiful spot. The sunsets are fantastic, and I think we want to be looking at Richmond County with the tourism lens whenever we can.”