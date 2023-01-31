PORT HAWKESBURY: Engage Nova Scotia made a pit stop in Port Hawkesbury as part of their winter road trip, hosting a community conversation at the Strait Area Campus of the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC).

On Jan. 25, Jody Nelson, Rosie Sylliboy, and Kailea Pedley, who were nominated from their communities, served as panelists during a session discussing sustainable development goals (SDG).

Nelson runs the Small Farm Collective, a tiny farm stand in Cape Breton, selling veggies from a few nearby farms; while also working for the Cape Breton Partnership, Pedley, is a market gardener and together, she and her husband grow vegetables and cut flowers for the Mabou Farmers Market; and Sylliboy who calls We’koqma’q First Nation home, manages the Mawita’mk Society, a community-based group home where Mi’kmaq people with disabilities are celebrated and nurtured.

“The chatter coming from within here is so energizing,” Engage Nova Scotia’s SDG Program Director, Blair Crawford said. “The purpose of our session today is really to hear stories from our local community members, about their experiences working to improve quality of life, but also helping to improve the vibrancy, inclusion, equity, and resiliency in their communities as well.”

The fourth of 10 meetings taking place across the province grew into a conversation about the quality of life, the well-being, and the sustainability of people within the Town of Port Hawkesbury and throughout the Strait area.

Moderating the conversation, Crawford opened questions to the panelists asking them what a good quality of life meant to them.

Pedley suggested one of the things that registers with her is getting to live where she lives in Pipers Glen.

“That brought me into thinking about the choice involved, that I’ve had the opportunity in life to choose to live in that place,” she said. “And how having agency and the ability to choose where I live, where I work, where my kids are going to school, that impacts a lot of parts of the quality of my life.”

Speaking on her community of We’koqma’q First Nation, Sylliboy highlighted there was an active shooter in the community earlier that very day, and explained for her, a good quality of life is to be able to be in a safe place.

“And not have to worry about my community members or family,” she said. “When I think of quality of life, I like to think of it in a holistic way; spiritual, emotional, and mental.”

Following up, Crawford asked the panelists how their approach to life contributes to their quality of life, both presently and in the future.

“When I decided to move to Cape Breton permanently, about 10 years ago, the moment we crossed the causeway, I knew this was going to be home,” Nelson said. “To me, that meant, having something to offer, not just waiting for people to show up; what do I have to give to this place that will contribute in some ways.”

It also reminds her, that the sense of community is not always geographical.

Having the opportunity to work with people with disabilities, Sylliboy explained they need to work on their healing.

“For mental health, we need a strong identity, and who we are. A majority of our people have been told that they were no good, and they’ll never amount to anything,” she said. “Well, wow. Let’s flip that and say, you’re Mi’kmaq, you’re language is so important.”

When she looks at the province’s and even the country’s First Nation’s communities, Sylliboy emphasized the high suicide rate needs to be addressed.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Blair Crawford, Program Director at Engage Nova Scotia, hosted an event on Jan. 25 at NSCC, which served as an opportunity to listen and learn from residents advancing sustainable development goals and improving quality of life.

The third question from Crawford was what the panelists’ vision for well-being.

Nelson explained she thought of the idea of equity, and tackling complex problems together.

“It’s so messy and complex; a big part of it is income, I’m a believer of (Universal Basic Income), so let’s get the income there first and go from there,” she said. “I keep moving around trying to find out how does my little effort actually contributes to this, and it’s hard; you work so hard, you put in so much time and give so much of ourselves, because it’s like how can you not when this is what you’re trying to achieve.”

Pedley agreed that it’s a messy and complex puzzle with many pieces.

“We all need to be at the table to figure it out together, so this connection piece, this belonging piece, and the fact there are a lot of voices that aren’t at some tables working on these solutions,” she said. “They need to be if we’re going to be coming up with good solutions.”

While the panel conversation with community members was at the heart of the event, attendees were also able to connect with the speakers, the Engage Nova Scotia team, and fellow community members, learn more about the sustainable developent goals and themes from local well being data, and interact with tools created to harness that data for positive change.

“All of us are advancing the sustainable development goals in one way or another, whether we use that language and lens to describe our work or not,” Crawford said in a media release. “These conversations share local efforts, stories, and perspectives to build momentum and inspire new action.”