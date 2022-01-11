Councillors air concerns to housing officials

PORT HOOD: Municipal councillors expressed their concerns with issues that have arisen at facilities in Inverness County.

During the Jan. 6 regular monthly meeting, Shawn Luker and Rami Kayed with the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority, and Mark Peck, with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing appeared before Inverness Municipal Council.

Luker told council their Inverness and Port Hawkesbury offices administer to 65 family units and 272 senior units.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said she met with Peck, senior staff and municipal affairs minister John Lohr last month, to discuss a number of ongoing concerns in Inverness.

“He did answer a couple of the questions that I had, as far as the management here. Where jobs will be posted because I haven’t seen jobs posted, then you hear somebody was hired,” she noted. “I have, in this community, single adults long after their children have left home, living in family units, five years later, let’s say. I don’t think that’s part of your plan to have that happening.”

After Luker agreed that having single adults staying in units after children left is not part of their plan, the deputy warden raised another question about residency requirements for housing.

“Saving houses or seniors apartments for people out of province, or out of the country, actually, the U.S.,” MacIsaac asked.

Luker responded that he could respond to specifics after the meeting, out of privacy considerations.

“Say you turned 18, and you lived here, and you stayed for, say two years, and moved away, you’re residency is still proven to be here when you apply with us,” he replied. “They will see some people come in, that haven’t lived there recently… because they left when they were young adults and they came back, when they retire.”

“If a person lived five years of their adult life in the municipality, then they established residency, even if they moved to the States afterwards,” noted Kayed. “Or if they spent, 13 months in the last 23 months (in the municipality).”

Snow removal was another topic raised by MacIsaac.

“We do a combination of staff and contractor for snow removal,” stated Luker. “We usually go on one or two-year contracts, and then we have staff available to do areas that we can’t get contractors to do work there. What happens when there’s a snow storm, when it’s safe to go on the roads, we sent staff and contractors out, and we have 24 hours to clear all of our properties. If the property is not cleared, and it’s less than 24 hours, that’s normal.”

Kayed noted that there will be new contractor in Inverness this winter.

“They do it in steps. The first step of snow removal is to open the doors; to clear in front of the doors, the entrances and exits,” he responded. “They finish all the buildings that they have, then they go back to clear the pathways.”

Other complaints the deputy warden has received surround maintenance.

“It almost depends sometimes, on who is it that’s asking for something to be done, where it gets done first,” she stated. “That has happened. It’s frustrating to me getting the complaints.”

Luke replied that if this arises in the future, to immediately bring it to the attention of the housing authority.

“If there is some perceived bias on services that we’re providing, we should really address those in a timely manner,” he said. “When you get those come to your attention, just send them over to us to investigate it. I’d like to understand that as well because that’s not what I perceive when I go through there, from my perspective.”

Another item on the deputy warden’s list surrounds the application process for seniors units.

Luker replied that some facilities have longer wait lists for a variety of reasons.

“Typically, when our applicants pick the regions they want to live, we’ll tell them which buildings are there, they’ll say which ones they want to go on the wait list for,” Luker said. “Typically, the wait lists are based upon selected buildings. When they call, we put them on a building wait list.”

“If they specify that they want the Inverness area, and they want specific buildings, they can tell staff what buildings they don’t want. If there’s a unit coming up in that building, they won’t call them, and that way it won’t count as a refusal,” Kayed noted. “You have the right for three refusals.”

After a home or apartment is vacated, MacIsaac asked why there is such a long turn-around to make that unit available.

“Wouldn’t it be better to have a contractor than maintenance people doing that so we can have a quicker turn-over considering the housing crisis we’re in?” she asked.

Depending on the work required, Luker said they use either staff or a contractor.

“We only give staff quicker turn-around ones where there’s not a lot of damage to fix, or there’s not a lot of work to be done, it’s more of clean it out, maybe replace some flooring, some trim, or some toilets,” he responded. “If it’s significant damage, or if it’s a home, we usually contractor those ones out.”

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm related the case of a 90-year-old in her district who lived in an upstairs apartment, but because of respiratory issues, wanted to move to a downstairs unit, possibly by switching with one of the downstairs occupants.

“I had asked about the possibility of her changing rooms or units, and it didn’t seem to be an option at that time,” she noted.

In his more than three years on the job, Luker said he’s never heard of any swamps.

“Even the wait list for that specific building, the people on the wait list, they want the first floor only. For that building, there’s five people on the wait list,” stated Kayed. “In Inverness, we only have two units that are vacant on the second floor, and nobody’s taking them. We went to that building, and asked everybody on the first floor, if they want to go to the second floor, and we did not get any takers.”

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis aired complaints about the seniors’ facility in Judique.

“I don’t know who you’re maintenance guy is, but we’ve had an 85-year-old lady scrubbing the hallways at one point in time,” she told council. “Just seems to be a lack of maintenance and cleaning. I think the laundry where you go to clean your clothes is an eyesore, is there somebody monitoring, is it a contractor or a staff person? The last couple of years, there’s been a gentleman that has moved in, he’s probably in his 60s, but he has been shovelling the walkways because the guy doesn’t show up in a timely fashion.”

Luker asked for more details, such as dates, so they can follow up.

“For the snow shovelling, that should be taking place by us, but for the laundry room, I can have staff go take look at the laundry room, and the cleanliness of the building itself,” he replied.

Luker and Kayed added they will take more questions, get more specifics from councillors and respond as soon as possible.