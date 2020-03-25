ANTIGONISH: The county is making some changes regarding bedroom space for certain properties.

During the March 9 regular meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, members held a public hearing concerning a proposed amendment to the land use by-law for the Fringe Plan area to add a special requirement for the R-1, R-2, RG-1 zones to allow no more than 29 per cent of the total floor area of a dwelling be used for bedrooms.

Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart said the planning committee met with John Bain, director of the Eastern District Planning Commission, and decided something had to be done.

“The planning committee with the County of Antigonish got together with John Bain, our head of planning, and decided something had to be done,” said Stewart, noting Bain’s presentation mentioned finding multiple bedrooms, sometimes 10 to 20, on properties designated as residential.

“Council wanted to straighten it out with the changes that were made.”

Antigonish County passed the second reading of the amendment during its regular monthly meeting following the public hearing.