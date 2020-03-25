East Coast Music Awards cancelled

HALIFAX: On March 17, the East Coast Music Association (ECMA) announced the cancellation of 2020 East Coast Music Awards: Festival and Conference due to growing concerns about COVID-19.

The event was slated to take place in St. John’s, Newfoundland, from April 29-May 3.

The ECMA’s Board of Directors issued the following statement regarding the decision:

“After carefully considering the guidance and recommendations from Eastern Health, the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the City of St. John’s, and several other key event partners, we have made the collective decision to cancel the 2020 East Coast Music Awards: Festival and Conference presented by TD.

“We are admittedly devastated to cancel this event and our thoughts are with all of the hard-working musicians and industry professionals who are facing a tremendous degree of uncertainty in the face of this unprecedented public health issue. Under the advice of scientific and medical experts throughout Atlantic Canada, the country, and the world, cancelling our event is the right thing to do as we all take necessary preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our region.

“The ECMA takes the safety of its members, staff, patrons, sponsors, and contractors very seriously. We know this is a difficult time for many in our sector. This is indeed a challenging and unpredictable time for the world. As such, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols issued by public health officials, and encourage everyone to work together to ensure the safety of our communities as the daily global situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve.

“In the coming weeks and months, the ECMA will explore alternative ways to celebrate the accomplishments of our world-class regional talent and honour the winners of the 2020 East Coast Music Awards. To stay up to date on these decisons as they progress, please continue to visit ecma.com.

“We thank everyone already involved in the 2020 ECMAs for their passion, dedication, and hard work, and we thank you for your understanding and continued support. The music industry has, time and again, demonstrated a great wealth of resilience when faced with adversity. Together, we will get through this.”