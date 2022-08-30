Crankinfest in St. Peter’s

ST. PETER’S: The third annual Crankinfest took place here earlier this month.

The Richmond County village hosted the music festival on Aug. 20.

Eric Poirer lent his talents to the annual music festival in St. Peter’s.

Organizer Ross Stewart-Rankin said it gets bigger every year.

“We started as a way to give local musicians a place to play during the pandemic,” he wrote in an email to The Reporter. “The field is big enough for people to have they’re space and has a natural grade so you can see the stage from anywhere on the field. It also has an amazing view of St. Peter’s bay but I’m biased. Now it’s grown into a little festival with the help of the community and some great talent.”

Contributed photos

Local musicians Ervin Touesnard and Donna Dewolf entertained the crowd at Crankinfest.

This year featured performances from Sam Moon, Leona Burkey, Eric Poirier, Donna Dewolf and Ervin Touesnard, and more.

Richmond County native and recent ECMA nominee Leona Burkey was one of the musical guests.

Stewart-Rankin said organizers “are gearing up for bigger acts next year.”

“We are a non-for-profit organization with all the proceeds going back into the community,” he wrote. “We are just trying to provide another draw to our community and to showcase the talent of our great musicians and put on a good show. The end goal is having a good time.”