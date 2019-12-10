Criminal counts dropped against former DTIR inspector charged after fatal collision

ANTIGONISH: A former transportation department inspector accused of running a backyard garage which approved an inspection for a car involved in a fatal collision, was issued a fine.

On Monday in Antigonish Provincial Court, 45-year-old Chet Chisholm of Lakevale agreed to pay $1,050 in fines. Chisholm was scheduled to stand trial on breach of trust but the Crown withdrew that charge and Chisholm instead pleaded guilty to two Vehicle Inspection Regulations Act offences; conducting an inspection or issuing, affixing or removing an inspection sticker at a place other than an official testing station, and failing to conduct or certify an inspection in accordance with regulations.

In September, the Crown did not offer evidence and the judge dismissed three criminal negligence charges.

Last May, Chisholm entered not guilty pleas for his involvement in a fatal two-car collision in Porter’s Lake, along Highway 107, on January 17, 2018. Chisholm was charged with criminal negligence causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and breach of trust.

RCMP public information officer, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, explained at the time these were unusual charges because Chisholm wasn’t behind the wheel of a vehicle but completed the motor vehicle inspection on one of them. A 49-year-old woman who was driving a small vehicle inspected by Chisholm was killed and two other people were injured in the collision.

Chisholm was working as a bus inspector and compliance officer with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal’s enforcement division based in Antigonish at the time.

During the course of the police investigation, it was determined the safety inspection on the woman’s vehicle had been improperly completed. The RCMP was also able to determine that Chisholm – who inspected the vehicle – was the subject of another incident in January 2018 where an improper vehicle inspection had been completed.