MABOU: With their first complete season since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Dalbrae Dragons capped off an undefeated season by going 4-0 at the Division II Girls School Sport Nova Scotia provincial championship, bringing home the slo-pitch banner.

In the provincial championship game, Dalbrae defeated Tatamagouche 14-9 at Findley Park in Kennetcook on June 4.

Head Coach Lewis MacLellan, a Port Hood resident who has two daughters on the team and has coached many of the girls on his team for years, said having a full season for the first time in almost three years was something the girls needed.

“The only girl to have played before was my oldest daughter and we only had one Grade 12 on the team, that played it before,” MacLellan told The Reporter. “That was the fun part, getting back into it. These kids lost a lot of recreation over the years with COVID and they we’re pretty pumped to get out onto the field.”

Something, MacLellan said, that was noticeable in their play.

In Dalbrae’s championship bid, they recorded wins over Marine Drive 15-4, Barrington 21-11, and New Germany 20-2.

“Through the round robin, we were pretty dominant. We won all the games pretty handily, either by the 15 or the 10-run rules,” MacLellan said. “And then we got a little closer in the crossovers. We had a big lead and then we kind of lost it and then we came back and were lucky to win that game.”

During the championship game, MacLellan said his team just “picked away” every inning, scoring one or two runs.

“There wasn’t any real big threats that game either,” MacLellan said. “But a lot of these girls have played ball together for a number of years. They knew what they were capable of and they had the confidence to do it. I’m really proud of them for sure.”

When asked how they kept their composure during an undefeated season, especially competing at such as a prestigious tournament as provincials, the head coach said the answer was simple; it was an easy team to coach.

“We had 13 girls and anyone of them could go in at any time. As a coach, probably the easiest thing was to coach, I just had to let them play and do their thing,” MacLellan said. “A lot of the girls could play multiple positions. It was really easy to coach to tell you the truth. It was all on them.”

Speaking on their keys to success on the season, MacLellan indicated the thing that stands out the most was their defence.

“When you don’t have to find that extra out and can get out of innings when you get into trouble was our number one attribute for sure,” MacLellan said. “We were a very deep team, I could put my ninth batter into my first spot and I could move my first to my ninth spot; I wouldn’t want to single anybody out because everyone had multiple games where they had multiple hits.”

As for the local female ball scene in Cape Breton, the high school coach explained on the westerns side of the island, there is a very strong underhand whip program that starts at Under 9 and runs up to Under 15.

“Over the last number of years, it’s been a real good program,” MacLellan said. “A lot of benefits that you can see for sure.”

Following suit in the Division II Boys provincial championship, Louisdale’s Richmond Academy and Dalbrae Academy both went winless on the weekend posting similar 0-3 records.

Richmond found themselves on the opposite end of a 16-7 loss to Barrington and in a close contest with South Colchester 12-8, before coming up on the short end of a 16-6 loss to Springhill High School.

Dalbrae opened their tournament with a 13-3 loss by École Secondaire De Par-En-Bas of Tusket, then later in the day were defeated 12-4 to Springhill High School, and rounded out their provincials in a tough 6-3 loss to Hants North.