PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council has agreed to offer the Bear Head Conference Room rent-free for a fundraiser by Strait 2 Ukraine, a community group trying to help people affected by the Russian invasion.

During the regular monthly meeting on June 7, CAO Terry Doyle said committee member Cathy Tower wrote the town to explain that the local organization is holding an event on July 17 to raise money for those suffering in the war.

Noting that he doesn’t know much about the group, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said he would like to learn more, and possibly take part in a meeting.

Town council approved a request from organizers of the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games in Potlotek First Nation for the use of the Strait Area Pool on July 17 and 18.

Noting they have been looking at ways of helping the games, CAO Terry Doyle said they are working through rental arrangements with the Strait Regional Centre for Education, but he said staff recommended town council support the in-kind support.

In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin, Doyle said the town previously hosted aquatic events during past summer games.

After the pool shuts down, he said staff will be brought back to get the pool up and running.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall noted that the Festival of the Strait is also talking to the SRCE to use the pool at the beginning of July.

“Council will support in-kind pool availability to both the Potlotek Summer Games, as well as Festival of the Strait for the dates required,” the mayor said reading from the motion.

Port Hawkesbury’s Volunteer of the Year for 2022 is Berkley Guthro.

In addition to his volunteer efforts at St. Joseph’s Church, Mayor Brenda Chisolm-Beaton said for the past 10 years, Guthro has visited shut-ins and the sick at local hospitals and nursing homes.

Three times year, Guthro runs a clothing and houseware depot for those in need, and in the fall he helps students in need of extra assistance.

With the month of June Aboriginal History Month, Chisholm-Beaton said the town will host a flag raising on June 21, National Aboriginal Day, and there will be another flag raising on June 12, which is Philippines Independence Day.

The town will send a letter of support for a potential residential development at 644 Church Street which is on two parcels of land.

“Developments require site plan approval only. That’s part of the initiatives that we have to streamline the development process,” Doyle explained.

As is the case every year, town council will not hold monthly and committee of the whole meetings during the months of July and August, but will call special meetings as requested.

After a public hearing and committee of the whole session on June 21, the town will recess for the summer. The next regular meeting of town council will be September 6.