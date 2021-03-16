David Gray introduced as Mulgrave’s new CAO

MULGRAVE: After several weeks of searching, the Town of Mulgrave has a new Chief Aadministrative Officer (CAO).

David Gray was introduced as the CAO during the town’s regular monthly council meeting on March 2, his first day on the job was March 1.

Mayor Ron Chisholm indicated Gray, who has previous experience serving as a municipal CAO, most recently in New Brunswick, was the perfect fit for the Town of Mulgrave.

“His qualifications were huge. We had numerous applicants, but no one stood out as much as David did,” Chisholm said. “We were kind of dumbfounded there for a little bit, we had tried on several occasions for CAOs since I’ve been on council, and haven’t had too much success.”

Despite having a strong group of applicants, the mayor suggested Gray was just in a different class from the other candidates, making him the best individual for the job.

Gray replaces Darlene Berthier-Sampson, the town’s former CAO, who agreed to remain at the helm until the town found a suitable replacement.

Having already done an excellent job in her role, Chisholm advised Berthier-Sampson agreed to stay for an additional two weeks to assist Gray with his transition into his new role as the CAO of Mulgrave.

“Darlene has been nothing but wonderful to us, going above and beyond,” he added. “She’s definitely a big loss around the council table, but I believe David’s ready to step into the role and continue the good work being done.”