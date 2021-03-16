ANTIGONISH: A number of issues were raised during a virtual meeting between Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and municipalities throughout his constituency.

Warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Owen McCarron, said the recent meeting with their federal representative was a successful session for everyone involved.

The meeting, which was initiated by Fraser himself, served as an opportunity for him to get a scope of the current wants and needs of his local communities, prior to, and leading up to, deliberations on the federal budget.

“It was an opportunity for municipalities to pitch their ideas to the MP,” McCarron said. “Of course, as the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Finance, it’s important for us to get those items of interest for our constituents on the agenda.”

McCarron indicated of the issues that were brought forward, there were some recurring themes that included high speed internet, the use of green energy and infrastructure projects.

“We’re certainly pleased Sean Fraser reached out to us,” he said.

In terms of what Antigonish County contributed, one of the items they brought to Fraser’s attention is the continued need for better cellular service throughout the county.

The warden added that Fraser was supportive of each concern and will now take them back to Ottawa to be addressed.