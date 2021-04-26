GUYSBOROUGH: The warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says he understands the need for reliable and affordable childcare close to home.

Following the municipality’s regular council meeting on April 21, Vernon Pitts said a potential daycare centre in Guysborough would be a great asset for the municipality.

“But let’s remember, first and foremost, this is not a municipal service,” Pitts told reporters. “So it would certainly enhance our services, it would enhance the services at the school, it would enhance resident service but it’s not a municipal core service. “

Recent meetings have been held to explore the potential opportunity presented to Guysborough by the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) to establish a licensed daycare centre at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy.

When asked if he believes there is a need for a daycare in the municipality, the warden responded yes, hesitantly.

“There are certain aspects to it yes, but I also have concerns,” Pitts said. “It’s like a double-edged sword; I’m certainly supporting it going forward, like my eyes are open.”

Currently, there aren’t any registered daycare centres in the municipality and the Guysborough and Area Child Care Association believes one would have far-reaching impacts, including being an asset that may help attract potential medical professionals to the area.

Pitts said council will eventually make a decision once they do all of their homework.

“We also have to consider, we have residents that they earn their livelihood by looking after children,” Pitts said. “You have to weigh all this out, what is the level of service, and we’ll take it from there, but we have to get all the information first.”