Desmond elects Supreme Court judge, hit with four additional charges

ANTIGONISH: An Antigonish woman facing an attempted murder charged now faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing outside of a bar in January.

Five years to the day Cpl. Lionel Desmond rocked the small tight knit community of Upper Big Tracadie for his role in a triple murder-suicide, his sister, who has been the face of the family’s fight for justice, was charged with attempted murder.

Following a late night stabbing in Antigonish on Jan. 3, the RCMP said 30-year-old Cassandra Jane Desmond was charged with a single count of attempted murder, and would spend two nights in custody before being granted bail on Jan. 5.

According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Antigonish RCMP responded to an assault at a bar on College Street that resulted from an altercation between two groups of people.

When they arrived on scene, a 21-year-old male was found to be suffering from an abdominal stab wound and was taken to hospital by ambulance, the RCMP noted in a press release.

On March 2, Desmond was arraigned on four additional charges relating to the Jan. 3 incident; assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and aggravated assault.

Appearing via phone in Antigonish Provincial Court, Robert Jeffcock, Desmond’s defence lawyer, indicated his client was electing to be tried in Nova Scotia Supreme Court by a judge alone.

Next month in provincial court, a preliminary inquiry will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the Supreme Court to hear Desmond’s trial.

According to Melissa Noonan, a communications advisor for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, Desmond’s Jan. 5 court appearance was a contested bail hearing as the Crown opposed her release.

After hearing the evidence, Judge William Digby released Desmond on $2,000 bail with two sureties, including her twin sister Chantel.

As part of the conditions to her release, Digby ordered Desmond: to keep the peace and be of good behaviour; not enter any premises where alcohol is the primary product of sale including liquor stores; not possess any weapons or be in possession or consume alcohol; and she must over a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless dealing with a medical emergency for her or one of her three children.

Desmond was also ordered to not contact or communicate with, or attempt to contact or communicate with, directly or indirectly with the victim, remain away from his place of employment, residence, and place of education.

On Feb, 16, 2021, Cassandra took the stand at the Desmond Fatality Inquiry. Providing emotional testimony on her the lack of support her brother and his family received from the Canadian Armed Forces transitioning back into civilian life.

Desmond is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on April 25, for her preliminary inquiry.