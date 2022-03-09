ANTIGONISH: A pair of tips from south of the border two-years-ago, one of those coming from the social media and social networking service Facebook, assisted RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest an Antigonish man on child pornography related violations.

Dwayne Peter James Macneil was arrested in April 2021, after the RCMP issued a search warrant at his Antigonish home, seizing four electronic devices.

After forensic analysis, the RCMP determined the four devices contained 1,145 photos, along with six videos “depicting boys between the ages of 10 and 16 being sexually abused, sometimes by men.”

Macneil, who works as a chef at Maritime Inn Antigonish and Main St. Café, according to his Facebook page, pleaded guilty to a single count of distributing and possessing child pornography in December.

In Antigonish Provincial Court, Judge Bill Digby sentenced him to one year in jail, followed by two years’ probation.

Evidence presented revealed Macneil committed the distribution offence in Antigonish in February 2020, and while he was visiting his father’s house in New Victoria, 18-kilometres north of Sydney, he committed the possession offence in July 2020.

The Crown withdrew two other charges, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

In May 2020, Antigonish RCMP were notified of a complaint from Facebook that one of their users, who was local to Antigonish, shared two videos of child pornography, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Representatives with the social media platform were able to provide RCMP with precise details about the user, including their date of birth, email address, phone number, and his address in Antigonish.

While the provincial internet child exploitation unit was investigating the complaint from Facebook, RCMP received a second report with similar information being provided, once again from a large, respectable source.

The second tip came from the Virginia-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private, non-profit organization established in 1984 by the United States Congress, which handles cases of missing or exploited children, from infancy to young adults through age 20.

The same user from the initial complaint had shared an image of child pornography via Facebook Messenger, the RCMP said.

In September 2020, the RCMP issued a production order, which is a judicial authorization that compels a person, including an organization, to disclose documents and records to an authorized peace officer, and received information pertaining to the New Victoria address.

The judge had zero hesitancy accepting the joint sentencing recommendation from Crown attorney Teri Lipton and defence lawyer Daniel MacIsaac.

As part of Macneil’s conditions. while on probation, the 41-year-old must participate in the province’s sexual offender treatment program.

As a part of Digby’s decision, he’s requiring Macneil to provide a sample of his DNA, which will go towards a national databank and he ordered him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The order also enforces a 10-year order prohibiting Macneil from “visiting parks, playgrounds, pools, community centres and other places where children are likely to be present.”

Additionally, the judge included the stipulation that he can’t “seek or obtain a job, paid or volunteer,” that would put him in “a position of authority over children,” and along with being banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 16, Macneil has been instructed he’s not allowed to use the internet for any purpose other than employment.