OTTAWA: Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has confirmed that fishery officers seized 249 lobster traps in waters off Richmond County.

Lauren Sankey, a spokesperson for DFO, wrote The Reporter via email that between Oct. 12 and 21, 210 traps were seized in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 29, St. Peter’s Bay, and in LFA 28, the Bras d’Or Lake, 39 traps were seized during that same time.

“All living lobster were released back into the ocean,” she wrote. “When fishing vessels and/or gear is seized, fishery officers may retain custody of the seized items. If legal proceedings are initiated, they can retain custody until any proceedings are complete.”

Sankey said the traps were seized for “a variety of reasons,” including unauthorized or improper tags.

“As this matter is part of an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” she wrote.

In a Facebook post made on Oct. 16, the DFO said that its priority continues to be the implementation of treaty rights that ensures conservation and supports a sustainable and orderly fishery.

“We are aware of lobster fishing activity in the vicinity of St. Peter’s Bay, Chedabucto Bay and Canso in Nova Scotia,” the post reads. “Until the commercial lobster seasons begin in this area in April, only Food, Social and Ceremonial harvesting under a DFO-issued licence is authorized by the department.”

Noting its critical role in managing the shared resource, the DFO said it is working with Indigenous communities to implement their moderate livelihood fishing plans within the established season and under a DFO-issued harvest document.

“As part of their regular duties, fishery officers are on the water and at wharves providing education, and conducting high-visibility vessel patrols and inspections to enforce the Fisheries Act, as circumstances warrant,” Sankey wrote.

The DFO said in the post that any harvesters who had gear destroyed or tampered with should report those incidents to the RCMP and their local conservation and protection office.

“Fishery officers are inspecting lobster fishing gear for compliance with (Food, Social and Ceremonial) Fishery licences. Any fishing taking place without a licence or in contravention of a licence issued by DFO may be subject to enforcement,” the post reads. “Interference by any person with any fishery is illegal, and may result in a fine of up to $100,000 for violations of the Fisheries Act.”

On Nov. 22, 2020 DFO boats were in Lennox Passage hauling traps and throwing out lobsters, this after DFO officials seized approximately 150 traps in late-October of 2020.

On the opening day of the 2021 season in LFA 29, a Potlotek Netukulimk Fishery Harvester had 37 lobster traps seized by DFO Conservation and Protection Officers in St. Peter’s Bay.

The DFO confirmed that over 400 undersized lobsters were taken from a fishing vessel and released at the St. Peter’s Canal on June 22, 2021 during a routine dockside inspection conducted by fishery officers. The DFO noted that “some egg-bearing female lobsters were also released.”

The DFO noted that the vessel involved was participating in the authorized FSC fishery and the First Nation community that the vessel belongs to has been notified.

Then in June, 2021, 196 traps that were seized from Mi’kmaw livelihood harvesters the previous year were returned by the DFO. The traps were seized by during the fall fishery and belonged to Mi’kmaw harvesters from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations. The traps in St. Peter’s Bay contravened the Fisheries Act and were returned with a written warning to both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations, the DFO noted.

The DFO confirmed that between Oct. 5 and 15, 2021 fishery officers seized a total of 409 lobster traps in St. Peter’s Bay area for a variety of reasons, including improperly tagged traps and unauthorized tags.