EVANSTON: On the same day that officials toured the newly renovated Strait-Richmond Hospital, the administration, volunteers, and provincial officials were responding to rumours of more cuts to the facility.

On Oct. 18 at the Riverdale Community Centre, officials with Nova Scotia Health, the Strait Richmond Healthcare Foundation, and Strait-Richmond Hospital hosted a public meeting to discuss the future of the Evanston-based facility.

This took place after corporate donors and foundation board members were given a tour of the renovated facility and the ribbon was cut for the new Ruth Shannon Ambulatory Care Unit.

Strait-Richmond Facility Manager Rose MacIsaac explained that the areas of focus for the renovations included better access to triage space in the emergency department, accessible washrooms for emergency department patients, separating the ambulatory care space from the emergency department, and ensuring nursing staff have a positive work environment.

“All of this construction work happened through the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to maintain our services, despite the renovations,” she noted. “It was a very challenging time to be under construction, and everybody was committed and stayed focused on what we were going to have at the end.”

Talking about the hospital, MacIsaac said the future “is looking bright, maybe not exactly what it always was, but definitely we’re staying focused on the direction and building back up to our former level of service.”

Glen Cox, Executive Director for Community and Rural Health in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, took time to “address any rumours about the hospital’s status.”

“There are no plans to permanently close the hospital or its emergency department,” he stated. “If anything, Nova Scotia Health, within the Eastern Zone, is investing in Strait-Richmond’s future, contributing $650,000 to the renovation project at Strait-Richmond and are making other investments in the site.”

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) funded the overhaul of the air handling system, increased hot water capacity, and is looking to enhance diagnostic services such as laboratory and diagnostic imaging, Cox said.

The first person to address the meeting, businessman Joe Shannon, said they are renovating two rooms in the hospital to attract more specialists.

“We are in the process of finishing those rooms so that when the specialists come in from Halifax, or wherever they come from, they don’t have to go back the same day,” he said. “We said, ‘we are going to fix up a bedroom with a television, and we’ll feed them, and we’ll get them to stay overnight so they can come down here.’”

Cox said the acute care facility provides out-patient and in-patient services, and employs a staff of approximately 120.

Currently, there is one emergency department physician who works eight hours at a time and the department is open based on his availability, Cox said, noting the hope is that two family physicians in the Practice Readiness Assessment Program (PRAP) will be able to provide emergency coverage once they their emergency department competency is completed, “which should be completed fairly soon.”

Last June a temporary model of care was introduced at the hospital which included a patient capacity process, Cox noted.

“Under this process, once all the beds in the emergency department are filled, the department has to close,” he explained. “Once the patients have been treated and beds are available, the department reopens and remains open until it reaches capacity again or reaches the end of the scheduled hours of operation with physician coverage.”

Cox said 10 in-patient beds are used for medically stable patients awaiting transfer to other facilities, as well as for palliative care patients.

Recruitment is underway for additional staff, Cox stressed. He said one full-time advanced care pharmacist has been hired to work at the hospital, a clinical nurse lead is in the process of being hired, Continuing Care Assistants have been added to the staff, there is increased security, and a Registered Nurse (RN) and a Licenced Practical Nurse (LPN) are expected to start in the spring of 2023.

Noting they are engaging in the ongoing recruitment of emergency department physicians, Cox said they are recruiting RNs and LPNs, using travel nurses to cover vacancies, and are reviewing requests from allied health professionals who want to work in the facility.

Cox said they are undergoing an ongoing evaluation of the temporary model of care, “to get back to where we were in the past with an in-patient model that works.”

“Our goal is to get back to a 24/7 emergency department and fully operational in-patient unit,” he said. “The leadership team in the Eastern Zone is committed to getting us back to where this community wants this hospital.”

After officials spoke, there were questions from the crowd of approximately 60 people.

Former Richmond Warden Steve Sampson asked for more information on recruitment efforts.

“The situation is critical; it’s worse than it’s ever been in the hospital,” he stated. “What really is happening to bring the kind of support staff that’s needed to maintain that emergency department?”

Cox said NSH has been working closely with recruitment advisors, noting they are hoping the two PRAP physicians can help keep the emergency department open more often.

“We’re facing a health human resources crunch across North America; we’re not unique here. That is one of our struggles, in relation to recruitment,” he replied. “Every other organization in every other jurisdiction is offering those same incentives so that’s what we’re struggling with.”

When asked by Sampson how long it will take for the PRAP physicians to be available, MacIsaac said one doctor is closer to completing the program than the other.

“They need to complete their program before they can work in emergency,” she responded. “It takes at least a year before they have to write an exam and then they need to be mentored in the emergency department.”

In response to a question from Port Hawkesbury resident John MacLeod Langley, MacIsaac said the PRAP physicians are under a three-year commitment.

“From the time that they start, it’s three years. It’s a year gone already, yes. They can’t practice in emergency until they complete that first year,” she replied. “After that, they can decide to stay or leave based on their own personal preferences.”

Corporate donors for the renovations included RBC which contributed $200,000, as well as BMO, ScotiaBank, Clearwater, and Port Hawkesbury Paper, which each gave $100,000.

The Shannon family was the first to financially support the project with a $300,000 donation, and former Louisdale resident Al Samson pledged $50,000 before his passing last June.

After Shannon spoke, foundation vice chair Robert Goyetche addressed rumours of the hospital’s closure.

“There are also many fears and rumours out there that our hospital is probably going to close; I’ve been hearing them myself,” he said. “You have your doubts; you have your frustrations but let me assure you that there are many other things happening at the Strait-Richmond despite these closures.”

Noting that rising costs have made it hard for some people to donate, foundation fundraising coordinator Aurine Richard said she remains hopeful.

“Although our fundraising has been down, about 40 per cent in the last campaign, I am confident that our local businesses and our wonderful residents will continue to support us,” she stated. “Despite the growing crisis and negative news stories about health care, I feel our hospital is in good shape for the future.”

Shannon said he has been a supporter of the hospital dating back to the mid-1970s, even before it was constructed, and was an original board member in the early 1980s.

The local businessman recalled that a June 5, 2018 public meeting, attended by approximately 150 people, was held to come up with ways to make it difficult for provincial officials to make changes, reduce services, or close the hospital.

“That sent a signal to the Government of Nova Scotia and to the people in the community that the hospital is a serious issue in this community, and that you want the facility to stay in operation and continue the work that it was doing for the population of this area,” he added.