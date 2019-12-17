L’ARDOISE: A doctor serving Richmond County will be leaving in March due to personal reasons.

Newtown native, Dr. Kaylee Murphy, started at the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise on August 20, 2018.

Recently, all patients who saw Dr. Murphy over the past year were given notice that as of March 13, 2020, she will be leaving her practice.

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) senior advisor, media relations, public engagement and communications, Carla Adams, told The Reporter Dr. Murphy notified them of her departure about three months ago.

“This is not unusual as physicians often make the personal decision to relocate or retire,” Adams said. “We are actively recruiting for her replacement, as well as for primary care physicians across the province.”

Adams said those without a family physician should register with the Need a Family Practice registry and make use of 811. Medical records will be maintained at the health centre and those who want access can contact the clinic at 902-587-2800.

“In accordance with the policies of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, those who transfer their care to another clinic may have to pay a reasonable administrative charge for having the records printed and mailed,” Adams noted.

Those requiring urgent care are asked to go to the Strait-Richmond Hospital in Evanston or St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat.

“The Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre will make best efforts to continue to provide medical care and to follow up on investigations during the interim in which a new physician is recruited to the health centre,” a statement from the health centre reads. “The health centre is actively looking for alternatives to replace her position, and will continue to provide care to all patients registered at the health centre.”

The L’Ardoise-based health centre sees approximately 3,100 patients a year in an area covering parts of Cape Breton County, all of eastern Richmond County, as well as the communities of River Bourgeois and Louisdale.