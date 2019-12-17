Judge considers moving murder trial from Port Hawkesbury to Wagmatcook

PORT HAWKESBURY: Lawyers for both the Crown and defense in Cassidy Bernard’s murder case asked for more time to review the evidence against Dwight Austin Isadore.

The case is now adjourned until January 15 in Port Hawkesbury; the location of any future dates was described as an indignity to Cassidy by her family and friends who were in attendance on Monday afternoon in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie indicated any hearings taking place after January 15 will happen in Wagmatcook – the home community of the 20-year-old Isadore.

Following the judge’s decision, Annie Bernard-Daisley – Cassidy’s cousin and a three-term band councillor in We’koqma’q – said family members have safety concerns in regards to Wagmatcook being the venue location.

“Make it comfortable for us – why make it comfortable for him?” she said. “We’ve already gone through hell for the last 13-months.”

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie suggested Wagmatcook, as a new facility, has the same safety measures and sheriffs in place as the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre, so unless she can be convinced beyond a doubt of any safety concerns – all future hearings will take place in Wagmatcook.

Bernard-Daisley highlighted Cassidy’s supporters all feel the same way in regards to switching the venue location to Wagmatcook and they don’t understand why Isadore can return home when Cassidy will never be able to again.

“We just want it here in Port Hawkesbury, if you can’t have it in Port Hawkesbury, have it in Port Hood, [just] have it somewhere else,” she said. “Have it in Sydney, we’ll be there – have it in Halifax, we’ll be there.”

Isadore, who appeared by video link at Monday’s hearing faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a child in the death of his ex-girlfriend, and mother of his children.

Cassidy, a 22-year-old mother of six-month old twin daughters at the time, was found dead inside her We’koqma’q home on October 24, 2018. Her children were found in their cribs, severely dehydrated, but ultimately unharmed.

RCMP announced charges against Isadore on December 3, in the community of We’koqma’q, and ever since his arrest in Baddeck, he’s been in custody.