PORT HOOD: In order to enforce its dog bylaw, Inverness County is having it registered with the provincial government.

During its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 4, Inverness Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to register its municipal dog by-law with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as the Department of Justice.

Warden Laurie Cranton said there are no changes to the existing legislation.

“When you have a bylaw, if it’s not registered with the Department of Justice in the province, it’s really not enforceable,” he explained.

The warden said, on average, Inverness County gets three calls a month relating to problem dogs or animals. He said recent complaints involving dogs were “quite problematic,” and the municipality needs to be able to enforce the law.

“Neighbours were quite concerned about dogs being on their property,” the warden noted. “We can go to the home of the person who owns the animals and ask them in a nice way, but we have no real firms that we can enforce or issue a citation for, if people don’t comply with the bylaw.”

Cranton anticipated it will take two months to get the by-laws registered.

The warden added that the municipal unit also has to determine how to enforce the by-law.

“Three calls a month isn’t enough to hire a full-time animal enforcement person so once thing we’re doing is we’re having initial discussion with Victoria County which does have an enforcement person, and see if we can buy services from them,” he said.