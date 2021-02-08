Strait area schools in provincial capital plan

HALIFAX: Projects at three local schools are part of the province’s five-year school capital plan.

The updated 2020-25 plan was released Feb. 2 and the province is calling for an additional $64.2 million in new and existing projects, and to address increased construction costs related to the pandemic, enrollment growth and environmental matters.

In the Strait area, projects are underway at East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy.

Violet MacLeod, communications advisor with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, said both schools were included in the province’s 2019 capital plan.

“Construction at East Antigonish and Cape Breton Highlands is for skilled trade facilities to enhance learning opportunities and help high school students make informed career pathway decisions,” she said. “Each of those trade facilities are to be completed during the 21/22 fiscal year.”

The province said adding classrooms and other educational spaces at École acadienne de Pomquet, is part of a project that includes a new community centre.

“For Pomquet, the province has committed to adding 8 classrooms and other educational spaces at École acadienne de Pomquet as part of a larger project with the federal government and community,” MacLeod told The Reporter.

During a virtual press conference on Jan. 28, it was announced that École acadienne de Pomquet will be benefitting from an $8 million infrastructure and school expansion project.

The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said it intends to match the Government of Canada’s investment of $3,441,270, which is on top of the previous investment from the province to construct the new Centre culturel et communautaire de Pomquet.

The infrastructure project involves the construction of a new community wing and the expansion of its school wing. According to the minister, these renovations will also allow for the creation and establishment of the proposed cultural centre, which is intended to provide its residents with a gathering place where they can share their heritage.

A release from the province stated the new community facilities will include a daycare centre with room for 20 to 25 children age three and under, a meeting room, a multi-purpose room that can accommodate up to 150 people, an industrial-style kitchen, storage space and two offices.

Additionally, the Pomquet Area Cultural Recreation Community Development Association (PACRCDA) will contribute $800,000 from funds raised by the community to be allocated to support additional community spaces.

The province said the 2020-2025 capital plan includes 23 projects for a total value of $475.5 million.

A full list of projects in the five-year school capital plan can be found at: https://www.ednet.ns.ca/capitalplan.