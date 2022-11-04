Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary serves a great need

Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary, which is serving a good cause, is located in River Bourgeois and has been there for many years. It has accommodations for some 30-plus unwanted, homeless, rescued, or abandoned felines, ranging from young kittens, to old cats.

The cat sanctuary was named in honor of the owner/operator’s dear late mother, Dororthy. Her goal is to save cats lives, placing them in her safe environment sanctuary, and making sure that as many kittens or cats as possible can be re-entered into some loving family’s new home.

Cats can be adopted and cats are spayed, neutered, treated for parasites, and vet checked before adoption. I do know there is a fee charge for an adopted cat, and you may phone the owner/operator at 902-302-8515 for any information.

Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary is funded only by people’s donations and fundraisers like flea markets at local community halls. This provides the basic need for the kittens and cats to stay comfortable while waiting to be taken home by some family.

Donations and flea markets are good for basic needs, but the sanctuary could use extra funding for building maintenance, along with heating costs.

A good cause such as this one with a dedicated owner/operated who has a heart of gold, needs to

be recognized more. Despite the accomplishments she has achieved over many successful years, she needs more support to help keep Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary running in the future.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond, the MLA, and municipal councillors should recognize the importance for having Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary shelter located in River Bourgeois, and should provide a yearly grant to help pay for any unforeseen needs for this good cause.

If a grant funding from the municipality was approved for Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary, it could

provide a flow of money for building maintenance, heating, and advertisement which cannot be accomplished now with donations and fundraisers.

To our MLA and councillors, please help this valuable cause and show support for Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary.

To the lady owner/operator in charge of Dorothy’s Cat Sanctuary and her volunteer, we thank you for your time and good deeds and I wish you all a purrfect ending.

Clarence Landry

Seaview