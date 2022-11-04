Surnames of the past

Looking back over the decades, and indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area.

One of those names that still holds a place here is Kavanagh or Cavanagh. Most people recognize the surname Cavanagh and invariably associate it with the St. Peter’s Cavanaghs, particularly the politicians who gained fame as the first and second Roman Catholics to sit in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly.

The Cavanaghs acquired property in Cape Breton, including Rocky Bay on Isle Madame. It is probable that the Irish prominence on Isle Madame and particularly in Rocky Bay was precipitated by the initiative of the Cavanaghs. It is difficult however to draw direct connections between the original family and the extended families in Richmond County and beyond.

Family 1

Laurence Kavanagh and wife Margaret Farrell emigrated from Waterford, Ireland to Cape Breton in 1760 and settled in Louisbourg. He had acquired 500 acres at Little St. Peter’s and was a merchant involved in the fishery and shipping.

Family 2

Laurence Kavanagh Junior was born in 1764. He represented Cape Breton in the provincial legislature from 1820 until his death in 1830. He was the first Roman Catholic to sit in the House of Assembly. He was married by 1789 to Felicité LeJeune, daughter of a merchant at Little Bras d’Or Passage and they had five sons and three daughters. He died Aug. 20, 1830 in St. Peter’s.

Family 3

Laurence Kavanagh III replaced his father and thus became the second Roman Catholic to sit in the House of Assembly where he represented Cape Breton County from 1830-1836 and Richmond County from 1836-1840. He married Catherine Murphyin 1820. She was the daughter of Morgan Murphy a merchant of Port Hood. She was born, it is reported, in 1800 and died in 1881. Their children included:

Family 4

Laurence, who became light-housekeeper at Louisburg; Edward, believed to have died young; Maurice James, took some part in local politics; Wallace, was for a time lock-master of St. Peter’s Canal; Margaret was unmarried; and Catherine married Robert Martin of Sydney (said to be a cousin, a son of Bridget Kavanagh and grandson of Edward Kavanagh, brother of Laurence, Senior); Frances, who married Lieutenant Henry Driscoll, R.N.; and Anne, who became the wife of Louis Tremaine, of Port Hood, who later was a judge at Sydney.

Family 5

Daniel Kavanagh married Jane Campbell and there were two children, James and Mary

Family 6

James Kavanagh (son of Daniel and Jane Campbell) married Mary Grady at St. John’s Anglican Church in Arichat on May 13, 1844. There were seven children:

Family 7

Catherine born Oct. 4, 1854 died Jan. 26, 1936, married Jan. 25, 1876 to Matthew Maddox; John Daniel born Oct. 15, 1857, died in Arichat and married Catherine Murphy; Margaret died Jan. 26, 1874 age 12; Michael Joseph born Aug. 20, 1872; Patrick born in 1867; Maurice died Feb. 1881 age 10; and Mary Jane born Oct. 3, 1847