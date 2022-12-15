Home Community Drive Thru Isle Madame at École Beau-Port in Arichat Community Drive Thru Isle Madame at École Beau-Port in Arichat By Jake Boudrot - December 15, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Because of renovations taking place at LeNoir Landing, the Drive Thru Isle Madame was continued this year. Photos by Jake BoudrotThe East Coast Credit Union was out with plenty of holiday cheer at Drive Thru Isle Madame at École Beau-Port in Arichat on Dec. 11. The Municipality of the County of Richmond gave out some Christmas gifts last weekend in Arichat. The 235 Arrow Sea Cadets were out in full force at the Drive Thru Isle Madame. The Isle Madame Small Options Home was well represented at the Drive Thru Isle Madame on Dec. 11 in Arichat. Santa Claus waved to those waiting their turn in line at the Drive Thru Isle Madame on Dec. 11 in Arichat. Jeantie’s Mini-Mart and Premium Seafoods Group shared a table at the Drive Thru Isle Madame. There were a number of local businesses and community groups giving out Christmas gifts on Dec. 11 in Arichat.