St. Peter's hosts Christmas in the Village

By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - December 15, 2022

Students from East Richmond Education Centre in St. Peter's joined Santa to officially light the village's Christmas tree. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardThe Christmas tree for the Village of St. Peter's was officially lit on Dec. 4, with an event that included an effort to collect gently-used winter coats and jackets for people in need. It wouldn't be Christmas without a visit from Santa Claus, who stopped to greet members of the community at the official tree lighting in St. Peter's earlier this month. Students from East Richmond Education Centre performed a number of holiday favourites during the Christmas in the Village event in St. Peter's. Volunteers handed out hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies during the Christmas in the Village event in St. Peter's on Dec. 4.