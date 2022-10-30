POINT TUPPER: A 75-year-old Port Hawkesbury resident was found deceased on a road outside Point Tupper following at ATV crash.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Inverness County District RCMP said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Port Malcolm Road.

“The man was found alone by a friend of the man’s family,” Cindy Bayers, with Nova Scotia RCMP’s Strategic Communications Unit, wrote The Reporter via email.

According to a press release issued Sunday by the RCMP, officers found an overturned All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), with the driver and lone rider “pinned under the vehicle.” Police said he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office was engaged. Officers do not believe there is anything suspicious about the incident and the investigation has concluded,” Bayers added.