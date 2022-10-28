History of River Bourgeois

Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905. He wrote Rivière Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

The era of the motorized boat never really came to an end despite the coming of the automobile which did not replace it. It continued to exist because the Acadians of River Bourgeois were seafaring people; the sea was their domain for many centuries and they were always attracted to the sea perhaps by necessity because the sea, always generous, provided an important part of their existence with a variety of fish (cod, salmon, mackerel, herring, lobster).

The romance of sailing a motorized boat is not over even if, as the years go by, the people of River Bourgeois have lost a bit of their sea-going culture. In effect, life profoundly changed in that the sea was no longer their means of earning their daily bread. It became the prerogative of the owners and the big trawlers that scraped the very sea bottom and little by little consumed the fish population.

At River Bourgeois, one can see in the bay a considerable number of modern schooners which perhaps still fish or simply sail for pleasure.

The era of navigating by sail was drawing to an end and the era of motorized navigation had begun. In our day, we could hardly believe that in the past a steamboat service existed between River Bourgeois, Poulamon, St. Peter’s, and Mulgrave, a route of some 30 miles. It was around the 1920s that the S.S. Richmond berthed at St. Peter’s and made two stopovers per week at River Bourgeois, stopping at the two government wharves that existed at that time, the Lavesconte wharf close to the church and the Boyd wharf where the Boyd store was located.

It was a small vessel whose draft certainly did not exceed that of a medium- sized schooner. This steamer ensured the transportation of merchandise and passengers.

The first automobile in River Bourgeois was that of Father Pierre Robitaille, bought around 1917. It was a Chevrolet Touring. This marked the beginning of the era of the automobile. Other motorized vehicles were acquired by Angus Boyd, John P. Bourque, and Joe Bourque. But for many years, the only car in the parish was that of Robitaille, curate.

The transition from horse-drawn carriages to motorized vehicles had begun and intensified. Around the 1940s there were hardly any horses left in the parish.

The telephone made its appearance in River Bourgeois. Up to that time, local news was carried by those who travelled from one place to another and stopped at certain houses to bring people up to date on various things and provide information on the coming and going of some people. In early times no one received newspapers. The telephone certainly improved the communication system, and certain people profited (as is done nowadays) to carry on much- too-long conversations because the subscribers in the parish were all on the same line. How many people ran to the sound of the phone to listen to what others had to say? This system lasted for many years. At first, there were only some 20 subscribers at the most.