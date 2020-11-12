DTIR dealing with flooding along Old Mulgrave Road

MULGRAVE: The town’s emergency route is suffering from extensive flooding and the transportation department is working on it.

During the regular monthly meeting of Mulgrave Town Council on November 2, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Darlene Berthier-Sampson said she was alerted to “significant” flooding along the Old Mulgrave Road by Deputy Mayor Tanya Snow.

The CAO said Snow took pictures of the section of road around the third bridge that is being flooded by water from Grant’s Lake due to a nearby beaver dam. Although the road is outside town limits, Berthier-Sampson it could impact water and sewer in Mulgrave.

“The road is our emergency exit to the Trans-Canada Highway, there are also two culverts that are crushed due to heavy wood-cutting and hauling machines,” the CAO told council. “In my opinion, it will take only one more heavy rainfall to make this road impassable.”

The CAO said she’s contacted the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF), transportation minister Lloyd Hines, as well as the Melford Railway Company which owns land to the north, and Port Hawkesbury Paper which owns land to the south.

After learning that the Department of Transportation and infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) has to conduct an assessment then apply for a trapping permit from the DLAF to remove the beaver dam, the CAO said she did get a response from the DTIR.

“They were actually up there and public works, luckily, was able to make the trip up there with them, so everyone’s on the same page,” she told council. “I would say, we should see work quickly; they are aware of the emergency.”

In the meantime, the CAO welcomes any pictures or updates from residents about the condition of the road, noting that the situation could worsen when the flooded road freezes.

Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm recommended that this issue also be dealt with by the town’s protected water source committee.