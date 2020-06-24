STRAIT AREA: Two golf courses in the region are open and ready for golfers and guests.

After opening May 22, the Dundee Resort and Golf Club asked that all tee times be booked ahead of time and opened its Golf Shop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last Sunday, they celebrated Father’s Day and have plans to mark Canada by dropping green fees.

Then late last week, the lakefront resort was opened to guests.

That same day, Cabot Cape Breton opened for guests and golfers who are currently within the province of Nova Scotia.

While provincial border restrictions do not allow visitors from outside the province, the resort, golf courses, accommodations, and resort amenities are open to Nova Scotians.

Committed to providing a safe environment for guests and staff, the Inverness resort has modified its policies and operating procedures according to the federal and provincial guidelines pertaining to COVID-19. Enhanced health and safety measures include personal protective equipment for staff, plexiglass barriers in the lobby and pro shop areas, changes to the caddy program, modified food and beverage offerings, and more.

“We are excited to kick off another great season here in beautiful Inverness,” said Andrew Alkenbrack, general manager of Cabot Cape Breton. “We know people are eager for a getaway and Cabot is the perfect place to reconnect and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Cabot Cape Breton has garnered international acclaim as one of the premier resort destinations in the world thanks to its dramatic setting, exceptional hospitality and two dynamic golf courses that rank among the Golf Digest “World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” list. In addition to golf, the resort offers 72 ocean-view rooms at The Lodge at Cabot Cape Breton, 19 golf villas and dining in three on-site restaurants.

“We look forward to welcoming golfers and guests back to Cabot Cape Breton,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. “Our nature-driven location surrounded by Canada’s most beautiful sights sets the stage for a relaxing and fun getaway that the entire family can enjoy.”

The resort is scheduled to launch preview play at its third course, The Nest, in late July. Perched on the highest point of the Cabot Cliffs property, The Nest is a 10-hole short course designed by Rod Whitman and Dave Axland. The latest phase at Cabot Cape Breton also includes a collection of eight new seaside residences available for purchase at just over $2 million and a new events barn.

A new clubhouse, complete with putting green and full-service bar, as well as a wellness centre, will round out the amenities on the Cabot Cliffs side of the property.