Help the RCMP find missing Richmond County man

ST. PETER’S: The RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a Richmond County man missing since earlier this week.

St. Peter’s RCMP is looking for 33-year-old Tristan James Marchand, who has been missing since 1 p.m. on June 22.

Marchand is described as white, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, with a slim build. He has long (shoulder length) blonde hair, and a short, scruffy dark beard. The police and Marchand’s family are concerned for his safety.

“When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them,” the RCMP said in a press release. “We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.”

Anyone with information on Marchand’s whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond County RCMP at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.