Eastern Zone case under investigation

Four cases confirmed in the Eastern Zone since last weekend

HALIFAX: One case of COVID-19 in the Strait area remains under investigation.

Eight new cases were identified yesterday, including two cases in the Eastern Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required.

The other case is under investigation.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone – which includes eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – also recorded two cases last Saturday.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 90 active cases of COVID-19.

“We know this virus wants to spread, but we also know we can contain it if we follow the public health guidance,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “It is crucial that everyone limit non-essential travel, follow the gathering limits in your region, wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,242 Nova Scotia tests on December 6.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia has completed 77,075 tests. There have been 287 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. One hundred and ninety-seven cases are now resolved. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

“Over the past few days, we have seen a decline in case numbers. While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “If we don’t follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases.”