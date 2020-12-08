Man sentenced to less than a year in prison for 2017 drug bust

PORT HAWKESBURY: A man arrested following a drug bust was sentenced to eight months of jail in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on November 12.

Joseph Allison Sponagle was also handed down a 10-year firearms ban.

Sponagle, the 28-year-old of Havre Boucher, was originally charged by the police, along with 26-year-old Destiny Hope Matthews, of Inverness County, with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, hydromorphone and dexamphetamine.

The RCMP indicate in court documents, that in August 2017, officers raided a home on Cameron Court in Port Hawkesbury and seized cocaine, hydromorphone, and dexamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the pair were committed to face trial and be tried by a judge alone, however, they re-elected to provincial court, and in July 2019, Sponagle plead guilty to the charge of possession of the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The remaining charges against both Sponagle and Matthews were withdrawn.