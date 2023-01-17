ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Following a presentation from a building and fire inspector with the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC), it was recommended that a property in East Tracadie be tendered for demolition.

The public hearing, which took place during the beginning of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s regular, monthly council meeting on Jan. 10, highlighted the listed owner of the property is deceased.

John Martin, told council the EDPC received a complaint about 399 East Tracadie Road and conducted an inspection.

“Based on our findings in the inspection, it’s our recommendation to demolish,” Martin said. “It’s been left open for a while; two doors that are facing the road are both open and have been for at least a couple months now.”

He mentioned shingles are missing, the siding has deteriorated, windows are missing, and water seems to be entering the building as there is visible water damage inside.

“The floors still appear to be sound,” Martin said. “But I don’t think that will be the case, in about six months, but for the moment, the floor and the ceiling seem to be relatively sound.”

In the backyard, he explained there was also a shed that has fallen down and they would be looking at a clean-up at this point. The shed, along with a toppled oil tank that appears to be empty, would need to be removed, said Martin.

“It doesn’t appear to be at the point of imminent collapse,” Martin said. “But certainly it meets the definition of dangerous and unsightly under the Municipal Government Act.”

Councillor Harris McNamara questioned if the owner has died, who are the municipality should contact instead.

Glenn Horne, the county’s CAO, advised they have to go through the listed owner, and despite being deceased, they are still recognized as the owner, until the ownership changes on municipal records.

Councillor Gary Mattie, who was attending the meeting via Zoom, advised the home has probably been vacant for the past 20 to 25 years, as the owners moved to Ontario, and didn’t use the home upon returning to Nova Scotia.

The motion to approve the recommendation of demolition within 30 days, was passed unanimously.